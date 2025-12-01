CQ Medical® Expands Radiation Therapy Portfolio With Bionix Business Unit Acquisition

AVONDALE, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CQ Medical, the global leader in patient radiotherapy positioning and healthcare innovation, is proud to announce the acquisition of Bionix's Radiation Therapy business unit, marking an expansion of its patient positioning and marking product portfolio. The acquisition reinforces CQ Medical's mission to advance precision in radiotherapy, empowering clinicians and improving outcomes worldwide.

Bionix has established a strong reputation of developing innovative, high-quality medical devices across multiple patient care segments for over 40 years. Following CQ's acquisition of the Radiation Therapy business unit, Bionix will continue to operate its Ambulatory Care business unit, which specializes in Ear, Nose, and Throat care solutions, independently out of its Maumee, Ohio headquarters.

CQ Medical was formed in 2022 through the combination of CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix, bringing together decades of expertise in advanced radiation therapy positioning and immobilization solutions. The CQ Medical portfolio covers a range of clinical applications, including devices for precision stereotactic treatment and proton therapy, implantable fiducial markers for image-guided radiotherapy, customizable thermoplastic patient immobilization, and patient transfer systems for radiotherapy and interventional cardiology & radiology procedures.

"The Bionix radiation therapy acquisition brings several complementary product lines to CQ Medical, as well as adding a strong commercial team from the Bionix organization," said Michael Galbus, CEO of CQ Medical. "We look forward to the continued collaboration with our combined clinical partners to support the next generation of research and new product development."

From Chris Becker, Bionix President and CEO – "CQ Medical is deeply respected in the radiation oncology market, and we are confident they are the right partner to continue supporting the radiotherapy customers with the highest level of innovation, service, and product quality. This decision allows Bionix to focus our full attention and investment on our core Ambulatory Care business — including Primary Care, Urgent Care, Audiology, and ENT."

Over the coming months, CQ Medical will begin transitioning Bionix's radiation therapy product lines and operations into its existing manufacturing locations. This integration process will ensure seamless continuity in customer service and product support while maintaining the quality standards both organizations uphold.

