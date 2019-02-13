CQG and San Juan Mercantile Exchange Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, Inc., a leading global provider of high-performance solutions for trading, market data, technical analysis, and risk and account management, today announced a new strategic partnership with the San Juan Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (SJMX). When launched, SJMX – integrated with its banking entity affiliate, the San Juan Mercantile Bank & Trust International Corp. – will provide a familiar, efficient, and secure way for institutional traders to buy and sell digital assets. SJMX is endeavoring to bring the infrastructure of institutional trading to the digital asset space.

Through this new technology partnership, SJMX customers will gain access to a full suite of CQG's trading tools and powerful analytics products. SJMX customers will have full flexibility, with the option to choose which CQG trading platform is right for them based on their trading style, all in one cost-efficient package. With CQG's connectivity to more than 45 tradable, global exchanges and more than 75 market data sources – including liquidity providers in the digital asset space – SJMX intends to replicate the trading experience provided by traditional global exchanges.

CQG Senior Vice President Mike Glista said: "What's different about this partnership, and why we're excited about it, is that it unleashes the full power of CQG to SJMX customers. They will be able to leverage CQG's sophisticated trade tools and even spread SJMX's digital asset offerings against futures listed elsewhere; combine that with CQG's charts and analytics, and you've got a really powerful offering."

Rick Beaman, CEO of SJMX, said: "By partnering with CQG, SJMX continues to build on its vision of bringing the industry standards and expertise of the traditional exchange world to the digital currency space. CQG's sophisticated charting and analytics, combined with its extensive suite of trading tools, will allow SJMX customers to trade digital currencies just as they currently do with any other commodity. Having come from that world, I know first-hand the importance of these tools."

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for trading, global market data, advanced technical analysis, and risk and account management. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates more than 75 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. CQG has received the Prop Traders' ISV of the Year award from FOW (now Global Investor Group), the Best Technical Analysis Platform award from The Technical Analyst, and the Best Product for Traders award from Finance Magnates for its multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with sales and support offices worldwide.

About SJMX

San Juan Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (SJMX) and its banking entity, the San Juan Mercantile Bank & Trust International Corp. (SJMBT), are developing a professional-grade trading environment and integrated banking platform for trading digital assets. SJMX and SJMBT, subsidiaries of Mercantile Global Holdings, Inc. (MGH), will provide an end-to-end solution, from matching trades to clearing and custody of both digital assets and fiat currencies. By bringing together an experienced team of top-tier exchange professionals, bankers, technologists, and legal and compliance personnel, SJMX and SJMBT are bringing to the digital asset space what professional traders have come to expect from regulated exchanges and banks. For more information, visit: https://sjmx.global/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute forward-looking statements.

