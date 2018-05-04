In mid-March, CQG announced that the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a unit of the Shanghai Futures Exchange that launched March 26, would be the first Chinese market available on CQG. The launch of that marketplace represented the first time retail foreign investors could participate in a Chinese commodities market.

Kelvin Chia, General Manager, CQG China said: "Following our successful rollout of access to INE, we've seen a growing interest from foreign investors and futures brokerage and clearing firms within mainland China. We're thrilled to announce this access to the Dalian Commodity Exchange and its popular iron ore futures contract from the minute it is available to investors around the world. We are proud to continue our expansion in mainland China and to provide seamless access to these important markets for our customers around the globe."

According to DCE, China is the largest iron ore import country in the world. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced on April 13 its approval of the opening of the iron ore futures contract to overseas traders.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cqg-connects-to-dalian-commodity-exchange-to-offer-international-market-participants-first-access-to-dce-iron-ore-futures-300642563.html

SOURCE CQG