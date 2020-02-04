CQG Partners with DVeX to Offer Front-End Platforms to New Cryptocurrency Exchange

CHICAGO and DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges, today announced the establishment of a partnership with DVeX, a new cryptocurrency exchange built by and for institutional traders. The firms have collaborated to offer CQG front-end platforms to DVeX clients for cutting-edge trading tools and analytics, effective immediately.

Created by the founders of DV Trading, DVeX was designed to deliver a world-class institutional cryptocurrency trading platform to meet the demands of professional traders by leveraging decades of experience as market makers and liquidity providers on traditional exchanges.

Dino Verbrugge, Founder, DV Group, said: "The DV team is excited to announce our partnership with CQG, which will enable DV to advance our vision of creating a true institutional trading environment for crypto assets. DVeX is now integrated with CQG's platform, streaming live, reliable and actionable cryptocurrency prices directly to CQG's clients, who will now be able to add DVeX as an additional venue to transact cryptocurrencies just as they would any other exchange."

Alli Brennan, CQG Chief of Staff, said: "CQG's suite of trading products, along with our connectivity to futures exchanges listing cryptocurrencies, gives DVeX customers consolidated access to more trade opportunities and the tools they need to make smart decisions. We're excited to partner with DVeX to reach new institutional crypto traders and offer an exciting opportunity to our existing network of customers who will have access to this important new marketplace."

About CQG:

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges, and the firm's technology is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020. CQG has received the Prop Traders' ISV of the Year award from FOW (now Global Investor Group), the Best Technical Analysis Platform award from The Technical Analyst, and the Best Product for Traders award from Finance Magnates for its multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally.

About DVeX:

Created by the founders of DV Trading, DVeX is a cryptocurrency exchange built for professional trading firms. Clients can access DVeX and trade multiple physical cryptocurrency pairs denominated in multiple fiat currencies using traditional trading applications, connect directly via its FIX or REST API, or simply use the DVeX Pro trading application. Physical delivery and custody is provided by a trusted independent custodian ensuring the segregation and safety of clients' assets. Clients can also lend their assets or borrow additional assets with other clients on the DVeX platform knowing that their assets are tracked and physically stored and maintained with the same independent custodian.

For more information on DVeX, please visit dvex.io or send an email to info@dvex.io.

