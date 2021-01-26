CQG Releases New PanXchange Widget on CQG Desktop

CHICAGO and DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges, and PanXchange, a Denver-based over-the-counter (OTC) physical commodity exchange and price discovery platform, today announced the launch of a new PanXchange widget within the CQG Desktop platform. The offering gives CQG's global clients direct access to PanXchange's premium benchmarks and analysis content for hemp, frac sand and East African OTC commodities.

The move builds on a partnership PanXchange and CQG established in 2019, providing CQG clients access to pricing data for the industry's first official benchmark in frac sand.

Julie Lerner, PanXchange Founder and CEO, said: "I'm thrilled to be expanding our partnership with CQG to share our benchmark prices and fundamental analysis for these agricultural products. CQG is a leading provider of trading and risk management solutions to the largest trading and brokerage shops worldwide. We trust that our data will prove to be a significant value-add to its network of commodity traders around the globe."

CQG President Ryan Moroney said: "We're excited to offer our clients access to pricing and analysis based on PanXchange's unique products, which continue to grow in popularity. This embedded widget further strengthens our ability to serve clients in the energy, physical commodity and OTC space as well as to provide an opportunity for users to seamlessly take positions and manage risk across listed and OTC markets."

CQG Desktop is the HTML5 platform offering trading, market data, charting, and analytics in one solution that clients can customize to their trading needs.

About PanXchange

PanXchange is a market structure solution for physical commodities that feed and fuel the world. Centered around its institutional-grade electronic negotiating and trading platform, it offers instant market access and price discovery, especially in relatively thin and/or nascent physical commodity markets. With regard to its benchmark pricing services, PanXchange is a Price Discovery Platform, not a price reporting agency (PRA), because it aggregates actual physical commodity trade activity, not just reported values, which often includes brokers and analysts. PanXchange serves the US industrial hemp market, the 120-million-ton specialty sand (proppants) market for US oil and gas extraction, and East African agricultural markets. For more information, please visit www.panxchange.com.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally. For more information, visit www.cqg.com.

