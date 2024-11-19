CQG to Offer Day-One Connectivity to New MIAX Futures Exchange Matching Engine

CQG will Support Access to Products Available on the New MIAX Futures Exchange Onyx Trading Platform

DENVER and CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for market makers, traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, today announced that it will offer day-one access to MIAX Futures Exchange (MIAX Futures™) - including new Bloomberg equity index futures contracts when listed – in connection with the planned launch of the exchange's new Onyx matching engine in June 2025. CQG made the announcement during FIA's Futures & Options Expo, the industry's most widely attended conference taking place this week in Chicago. The move will ensure that when Onyx goes live on MIAX Futures, CQG clients will be able to access MIAX Futures products on day one through CQG's front-end offerings and API connections as part of CQG's network of exchanges.

Last month, Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) announced the renaming of Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), a wholly owned subsidiary of MIH, to MIAX Futures Exchange as part of MIH's strategy to broaden the range of futures and options products listed on the exchange, including agricultural and financial futures. The announcement came the month after MIH announced it had entered into a licensing agreement with Bloomberg Index Services Limited to develop a suite of index futures, options on futures and cash options products based on a portfolio of benchmarks.

CQG CEO Ryan Moroney said: "We've been delighted to work closely with MIH on the development of its new trading engine and to be among the first to enable clients to trade on the MIAX Futures Onyx platform. Our clients are already trading the Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat contract on MIAX Futures and are excited to have additional financial futures products to trade in conjunction with other products on our network, utilizing the full range of CQG tools at their fingertips. We look forward to supporting the exchange to ensure that our clients have seamless access to MIAX Futures products as it transitions to the new engine."

Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH, said: "We are pleased to have CQG providing connectivity to the MIAX Futures Onyx platform as part of its expected launch in Q2 2025. CQG's sophisticated trading infrastructure will provide its network of professional traders with direct access to our current and planned derivatives products and aligns with our strategy of expanding access to MIAX Futures through industry-leading trading platforms."

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally, providing services in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.cqg.com .

