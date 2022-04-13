cQuant.io's Energy Modeling Solution Enables Bitcoin Mining Expansion

The profitability of a mining operation is driven by their operational expenses of which energy is a primary line item. Tweet this

Optimizing mining operations in these scarcity events by understanding both short and long-term energy costs is the best way to manage operational expenses and the value of bitcoin mines. Large operators will typically have more complicated energy portfolios, occasionally even owning the power generation assets. The ability to make quick ramping decisions with their mining operations provides the flexibility to reduce energy costs during energy peak price hours. When energy is cheap, they turn energy into currency and when energy is expensive, they can ramp down mining operations and possibly sell the excess energy to the grid resulting in higher profits. Understanding the trade-offs and intentionally managing these options can dramatically increase profit for a mining operation and its investment value.

"The good news for bitcoin miners is that advanced analytics traditionally used by large energy companies are also available to them" said David Leevan, CEO of cQuant. "We believe that bitcoin miners should be as data driven about their energy portfolio as they are about their hash cost. From data center location to asset valuation, mining optimization to cash-flow forecasts, cQuant provides the analytics bitcoin miners are looking for."

