CR architecture + design Appoints Chief Growth Officer

CINCINNATI, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CR architecture + design recently added Bill Dandy to their executive team as Chief Growth Officer. An experienced leader and veteran client-advocate, Dandy brings an extensive business skill set to CR's leadership team, reinforcing the firm's commitment to its growth strategies.

Bill Dandy

Dandy's background includes over 25 years in senior management marketing and operations roles for iconic retail brands. Most recently, he served as Chief Client Officer for a privately-held technology and marketing consulting firm with both a national and international presence, serving similar market segments to CR. Dandy's leadership has driven growth by leveraging and aligning company priorities to client strategies and deliverables. His hiring affirms CR's commitment to offering industry-leading service and valuable solutions that produce transformative results for their clients.

"Bill brings an unusual blend of experience, having been on both the client and service-provider side in senior level roles, and will complement our executive team nicely. He has played a key role in building client-centric cultures and operating disciplines, which will be essential to our growth strategies," said David S. Arends, President + CEO of CR.

"I look forward to being a part of the CR team, as we leverage our client relationship focus and build our brand in the marketplace," said Dandy. "Having been a former client, I am confident we are going to continue to bring exceptional value and thought leadership to the market segments and geographies that we serve."

Mr. Dandy joins CR's Cincinnati team and will be leading the Marketing and Client Development teams for the company.

About CR architecture + design

CR architecture + design manages eight areas of market expertise nationally and is recognized as a design expert in the market segments we serve. Our commercial, higher education, K-12, government, hospitality, housing, senior living and retail groups focus on design creativity, technology, energy and delivering value through exceptional client service. At CR, we're committed to taking care of our clients, exceeding their expectations and showing passion and expertise in everything we do. We are equally committed to our employees by providing them with opportunities and resources to advance, diversify and continuously hone their craft. We lead through relationships and at the end of the day, we partner with our clients to help them grow and in turn, we grow along with them.

Media Contact

CR architecture + design

Catherine Monceaux, Marketing Coordinator

513.721.8080 / 800.469.4949

197044@email4pr.com

www.cr-architects.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cr-architecture--design-appoints-chief-growth-officer-300665022.html

SOURCE CR architecture + design

Related Links

http://www.cr-architects.com

