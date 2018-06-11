C.R. England Adds Four Drivers to "Honored Veterans Fleet" Recognizes Colonel Rayfel Bachiller, USMC (Ret.) with Veteran Award

Corey Reed ­- Reed served in the U.S. Army for 11 years and was stationed both state side and throughout Europe . He was part of many missions, such as Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Kosovo , Operation Mountain Shield, Support Hope, and Iraqi Freedom. Reed began driving for C.R. England five years ago but previously spent 11 years as an Independent Contractor and trainer. He is a team driver in the Dedicated JC Penney fleet. Originally from Arizona , Reed now lives in Price, Utah .

­- Reed served in the U.S. Army for 11 years and was stationed both state side and throughout . He was part of many missions, such as Desert Shield, Desert Storm, , Operation Mountain Shield, Support Hope, and Iraqi Freedom. Reed began driving for C.R. England five years ago but previously spent 11 years as an Independent Contractor and trainer. He is a team driver in the Dedicated JC Penney fleet. Originally from , Reed now lives in . Jeff Brooks – Brooks is a team driver with Corey Reed on the JC Penney Dedicated fleet. Brooks served in the U. S. Marine Corps for four years as a heavy machine gunner and spent time stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California . Brooks attended an automotive and computers tech college and became a mechanic. After working as a mechanic, he decided to get his CDL and has been driving for 18 years, joining C.R. England in 2012. Brooks lives in Spanish Fork, Utah .

– Brooks is a team driver with on the JC Penney Dedicated fleet. Brooks served in the U. S. Marine Corps for four years as a heavy machine gunner and spent time stationed at in . Brooks attended an automotive and computers tech college and became a mechanic. After working as a mechanic, he decided to get his CDL and has been driving for 18 years, joining C.R. England in 2012. Brooks lives in . Arthur Martin - Martin served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as an air freight cargo specialist, as well as a hazmat material trainer at Sheppard AFB in Texas . During his service, he received four medals of commendation and served missions in Spain and Panama . Martin joined C.R. England in 1995, achieving over two million safe driving miles. He makes his home in Huntingburg, Indiana .

- Martin served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years as an air freight cargo specialist, as well as a hazmat material trainer at Sheppard AFB in . During his service, he received four medals of commendation and served missions in and . Martin joined C.R. England in 1995, achieving over two million safe driving miles. He makes his home in . Anthony Holland - Holland served for two years in the U.S. Army as a carpenter masonry specialist and a combat engineer, stationed in Fort Hood and in Germany . Holland joined C.R. England in 2017 and drives in the company's Texas Regional fleet. Holland is from Cleburne, Texas .

Following the recognition of the new members of the Honored Veterans Fleet, C.R. England Chairman Dan England presented Colonel Bachiller with the C.R. England Honored Veteran Award. Bachiller follows two previous recipients of this annual award: Colonel Gail Halvorsen (USAF Retired), also known as "The Candy Bomber" (2016), and Brigadier General Christine Burckle, the first woman to serve as Commander of the Utah Air National Guard (2017).

Bachiller grew up in Washington, D.C., one of two children born to Filipino immigrants. As a Navy ROTC student at the University of Southern California, Bachiller joined the United States Marine Corps. During his 32-year tenure with the Marines, assignments took him to 146 countries. He served in various capacities of leadership, including as an aide to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as a military security representative and consultant for the Salt Lake City, Athens and Torino Olympics, and as a senior military advisor to the minister of defense of the Iraqi government. He is a self-taught tennis player, musician, artist and a tennis coach at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He is also recognized for teaching private tennis lessons since 2004 to neighborhood youth at no fee while also instructing his tennis students on etiquette, citizenship, academics, and sportsmanship. Students are required to maintain As and Bs each semester they are in school. Bachiller's wife, Lisa, is a retired Lt. Colonel with over 20-years of active duty, including multiple tours of duty to Iraq.

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is one of North America's largest refrigerated transportation companies. C.R. England services include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services. Visit www.crengland.com. To learn more about C.R. England's goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

Contact:

David Allred

801.974.3880

david.allred@crengland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cr-england-adds-four-drivers-to-honored-veterans-fleet-recognizes-colonel-rayfel-bachiller-usmc-ret-with-veteran-award-300662660.html

SOURCE C.R. England, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crengland.com

