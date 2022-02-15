C.R. England and Platform Science Partner to Bring Greater Efficiency and a Superior Driver Experience to National Fleet

C.R. England will equip its fleet with Platform Science's platform to integrate Trimble MAPS, a trusted commercial vehicle road network & routing engine, and Drivewyze Preclear, a leading mobile-based weigh station application. C.R. England is an industry leader in Dedicated, Over-The-Road, cross-border Mexico, and Intermodal services.

"From its early days with a single Model T truck to more than a century later with a fleet of more than 4,000 trucks, C.R. England has been a transportation solutions leader, and we are grateful to partner with a company whose values align with ours," said Luke Wachtel, SVP of Transportation and Logistics at Platform Science. "C.R. England strives for greater efficiency in managing logistics and improving driver experience, and our unified, customizable platform will provide the company with the tools to accomplish their goals while allowing them to stay true to their family-owned roots."

"As a family-owned operation, we put a premium on relationships and trust. After getting to know the Platform Science team, we quickly realized this is a partner that shares our values and sees this collaboration as the start of a journey together," said Chad England, CEO of C.R. England. "For the first time in more than three decades, we are opening our cab up to a new partner in Platform Science whose innovative technology offers the flexibility our fleet needs. As we continue on this next century as a leader in transportation solutions, we look forward to working with Platform Science to elevate and transform our business."

For the past decade, C.R. England has played a leading role among transportation companies in testing tractor and trailer aerodynamics, overall weight reduction and optimizing fuel economy and route selection.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by future proofing and empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. In 2021, Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves . For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT and is one of North America's premier transportation companies. C.R. England is an industry leader in Dedicated, Over-The-Road, cross-border Mexico, and Intermodal services. C.R. England has also been regularly recognized for management excellence, including the 2020 Glassdoor Top Places to Work, the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award as well as a 2021 US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information visit www.crengland.com .

C.R. England subsidiary England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has often been honored in the industry, including recent recognition as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine and being ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com .

About One Initiative

To learn more about C.R. England's goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

