C.R. England Announces Largest Driver Pay Increase in Company History

"C.R. England has always had a tradition of providing great jobs and great benefits for our employees," said Chief Executive Officer Chad England. "In an ever-changing and increasingly competitive marketplace, this multi-million dollar investment in our drivers better positions us to attract not only those who come to us for training and are new to the industry, but seasoned and experienced drivers who want a proven career path. Great companies seek to continuously improve and this is another step in that direction for us and our drivers."

The pay increase is just one illustration of the company's position as a long-term career choice for drivers. C.R. England is an industry leader in length of haul and offers benefits such as top detention pay, referral bonuses, and competitive health insurance plans. C.R. England also offers significant long-term career opportunities not only in OTR, but in Training, Dedicated, Regional, and Intermodal Divisions as well.

Additionally, C.R. England drivers and office employees are part of the company's overall commitment to help feed one million children each year through partnerships with local food banks nationwide. Through the One Initiative, every delivered load provides funding to feed a hungry child. Through May, almost 500,000 meals have been provided to food banks.

"This pay increase, along with many other driver-focused improvements, demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our OTR driving jobs and marks a notable investment in our valued driver force," said Brandon Harrison, Chief Sales Officer. "All of our drivers are now among the highest paid in the industry. As our fleet managers have been sharing the news with our drivers, we are excited about how it is being enthusiastically received. It is truly a New Day at C.R. England!"

This pay increase will go into effect Thursday, May 31, 2018.

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is one of North America's largest refrigerated transportation companies. C.R. England services include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services. Visit www.crengland.com.

To learn more about C.R. England's goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

