C.R. England Selects SmartDrive Video-based Safety Program

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced C.R. England, one of the largest refrigerated carriers in the United States, is deploying the SmartDrive® video-based safety program across its entire fleet following a competitive review and head-to-head pilot program.

C.R. England selected SmartDrive because of the powerful combination of industry experience, extensible platform and proven results. SmartDrive stood apart on decision factors that included:

Flexibility to customize the solution to meet C.R. England's specific needs

Ability to capture the riskiest driving maneuvers such as U-turns, hard braking and speeding

Easy integration into the company's enterprise systems

Fully-managed service and superior customer support

Demonstrated experience with complex deployments

"The industry has been moving in the direction of video safety and we saw an opportunity to be competitive while continuing to provide the best possible service," said Chad England, C.R. England CEO. "We spoke with multiple carriers using the SmartDrive program and realized we could encourage our drivers to change their habits, increase awareness and make the roads safer."

C.R. England is a fourth-generation family-owned, customer and employee-focused company celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2020. The company has grown from one Model T truck to over 4,400 technology-enabled vehicles and 8,500 employees (including more than 7,500 drivers). As the largest, most comprehensive refrigerated transportation solution in the industry and operating in the 48 continental United States and Mexico, C.R. England also maintains five driver training schools.

"We are proud that C.R. England selected SmartDrive to protect their drivers and their bottom line," said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "Our open, extensible platform was developed to meet the data, analytical and safety demands of enterprise fleets like C.R. England. Couple that with our team's proven experience in large scale deployments and a customer-centric approach to service, and fleets can be confident their investment will deliver immediately and over the long term."

The SmartDrive program reinforces C.R. England's safety policy and top-down safety culture. "SmartDrive's platform delivered the innovative SmartDrive Extended Recording capability, which supports our safety culture by allowing us to gather more context when an incident occurs," noted England. "Even though most incidents are minor—with many even occurring in parking lots—they still cost us time and money. Since these low-impact critical events are rarely triggered by other systems, we are able to see more and save more with SmartDrive."

Learn from other SmartDrive customers how deploying the SmartDrive platform has materially improved safety, exonerated their drivers and saved lives: https://www.smartdrive.net/why-smartdrive/customer-success.

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is one of North America's largest refrigerated transportation companies. C.R. England services include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services. Visit www.crengland.com. To learn more about C.R. England's goal of providing one million meals to children each year, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

Contact or Follow SmartDrive on:

Email – tryuson@smartdrive.net

Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/smartdriveinc

YouTube – http://www.youtube.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

LinkedIn – http://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdrive-systems

SOURCE SmartDrive Systems

Related Links

https://www.smartdrive.net/

