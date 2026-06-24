CRŪ Winery Announces 3rd Annual Chowder Cook-Off Contest

SOLEDAD, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery is building upon the huge success of their annual Chowder Cook-Off and expanding their hunt for the best chowder recipe nationwide. Now through July 14th, US residents can submit their recipe for a chance to win.

The CRŪ Winery Chowder Cook-Off is a tribute to the winery's Central Coast wines and tasting room located in Monterey's Santa Lucia Highlands. Recipes will be judged on creativity, overall quality and how well the recipes pair with the variety of CRŪ Winery's single vineyard Chardonnays. From the recipes submitted, the winery will select two finalists who will receive a 2-night stay in Monterey, California. During their trip, the finalists will participate in the Chowder Cook-Off at CRŪ Winery's Santa Lucia Highlands Tasting Room. At the event they will prepare their recipe for a panel of judges who will crown the Chowder Cook-Off Champion.

CRŪ Winery handpicked the panel of judges for the 2026 Chowder Cook-Off to bring in local experts on wine, food and Monterey County. Returning to the judges' panel this year is Monterey wine blogger Christy Nakada of @christyonthevine. She will be joined by Editor and Publisher of Edible Monterey Bay Deborah Luhrman, District 3 Supervisor Chris Lopez and KRML's Jasmine Jones.

"We are delighted to bring back the CRŪ Winery Chowder Cook-Off for its third year and expand the contest nationwide." Says CRŪ Winery Senior Marketing & Communications Director Rebecca Gilbert. "Inviting recipes from across the country allows us to discover a variety of new chowder styles while celebrating CRŪ Winery and Monterey's coastal lifestyle beyond California. We can't wait to try the final recipes and celebrate at the Chowder Cook-Off in August."

US residents can enter the CRŪ Winery Chowder Cook-Off at cruwinery.com/contest/. The Chowder Cook-Off event is Saturday, August 22nd at CRŪ Winery's Santa Lucia Highlands tasting room in Soledad and is open to the public. Attendees will get to watch the cook-off and have a chance to try the final chowder recipes paired with CRŪ Winery's award-winning wines. Tickets can be purchased at cruwinery.com.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRŪ Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhone varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRŪ crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gilbert | [email protected]

SOURCE CRU Winery