CRŪ Winery Announces Sponsorship with California Honey Festival

SOLEDAD, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery is proud to announce their sponsorship of the 2026 California Honey Festival. This is the 8th year of the California Honey Festival which will be held at the Yolo County Fairgrounds May 16th and 17th.

The combination of wine, bees and honey are a perfect pairing, says Rebecca Gilbert, CRŪ Winery Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. "Bees and other pollinators play an indirect, yet vital role, in growing high-quality grapes. They foster a healthy and balanced vineyard ecosystem, benefiting everything from cover crops to soil nutrition, to attracting beneficial insects and driving away harmful ones. We look forward to introducing attendees to CRŪ Winery while helping educate attendees about the importance of bees and other pollinators at this sweet celebration."

Throughout the California Honey Festival, CRŪ Winery will be in the Wine Garden pouring samples of their award-winning Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and sharing ideas on how best to pair wine and honey.

In addition to sampling CRŪ Winery's award-winning wines, attendees will enjoy artisan honey tastings, live music, bee and pollinator education and food from local restaurants. The California Honey Festival is Saturday, May 16th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about CRŪ Winery, visit cruwinery.com.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRŪ Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhone varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRŪ Winery crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

Media Contact:

CRŪ Winery | Rebecca Gilbert | [email protected]

SOURCE CRU Winery