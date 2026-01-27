CRŪ Winery Announces New California Distributor Partnership with Serendipity Wines

SOLEDAD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery is proud to announce their new distributor partnership with Serendipity Wines in California. This partnership will continue CRŪ Winery's growth in California while bringing highly acclaimed, single vineyard wines from the Central Coast into the Serendipity Wines portfolio.

CRŪ Winery crafts wines from prestigious vineyards throughout the Central Coast with a focus on Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Rhône varietals. The winery has grown 438% percent since 2019 while expanding their distribution footprint both nationally and internationally.

In choosing Serendipity Wines as their new California distributor, CRŪ Winery CEO Nathan Stern states, "Our team has been impressed by Serendipity Wine's track record of strategic growth, focus on building an impressive and curated portfolio and exceptional service. We are confident our new partnership with Serendipity Wines will continue our consistent, year-over-year, double-digit growth while introducing new consumers to CRŪ Winery. We look forward to this partnership and exciting new chapter of focus and growth on this very special brand."

Commenting on the strategic addition of CRŪ Winery to the Serendipity Wines portfolio, Jay Akin, Serendipity Wines California Vice President of Sales, says "CRŪ Winery brings a compelling combination of vineyard pedigree, stylistic clarity, and strong brand momentum. The diversity of California terroir and appellations make them an excellent partner for the curation of our portfolio. Our sales team is excited to build on their existing California presence and support continued, sustainable growth."

Beginning in February 2026, Serendipity Wines will serve as the exclusive distributor of CRŪ Winery in California. CRŪ Winery can be found in stores and restaurants throughout California or in their tasting rooms conveniently located in Monterey County and the Central Valley.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRŪ Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhone varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRŪ Winery crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

ABOUT SERENDIPITY WINES

Serendipity Wines is a trusted distributor and national importer of premium wines and spirits, dedicated to delivering exceptional service. For over two decades, the company has built strong relationships with family producers who share a commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.serendipitywines.com.

Media Contact:

CRŪ Winery | Rebecca Gilbert | [email protected]

Serendipity Wines | Leslie Higgs | [email protected]

