Cra-Z-Art Nickelodeon Slime Kits Win Prestigious LIMA Award

The Nickelodeon branded Slime kits include all the ingredients needed for kids to make their own version of the network's iconic and beloved green goo. The Slime kits come in over ten different colors and textures, including glitter, neon, glow in the dark, unicorn, and color changing.

Do-it-yourself Slime continues to be a hot craze with kids and has spread virally via social media. Cra-Z-Art is known for discovering hot trends and quickly bringing quality products to market. Cra-Z-Art also produces components of Slime, including gallon containers of white and clear glue, in the US. The company is also introducing new, vibrant colored glue as well as a slime activator, which are all sold separately.

"Cra-Z-Art is very excited to have won the prestigious LIMA award for our Nickelodeon Slime kits. The recognition acknowledges our product as one of the very best licensed products in the industry as well as being a leader in our category. We couldn't be happier and more proud of our great partnership with Nickelodeon, the iconic home of Slime! Of course, Nickelodeon Slime is also a perfect complement to our current popular arts and crafts segment. Like all of our great products, our Slime kits allow kids to be creative and explore a fun world of imaginative play while also encouraging STEM learning," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

Nickelodeon Slime is proudly manufactured in the USA and available at major retailers.

About CRA-Z-ART

CRA-Z-ART, based in Randolph, NJ, offers original, creative, exciting and trendy activity, toy, art and school supply products. The CRA-Z-ART management team has over 120 years of experience in creating, manufacturing and marketing stationery and activities products. At CRA-Z-ART we clearly, understand the needs of the retailer and the desires of our consumers. We make it a point daily to be....Always creative! To learn more, please visit www.cra-z-art.com.

