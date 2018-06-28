Cra-Z-Art Teams Up With Carlos Beltran Foundation To Aid Immigrant Children

The Carlos Beltran Foundation, started by the former Major League baseball star who played for the Yankees and the Mets, is a non-profit organization that assists community organizations that support his mission of providing a dynamic learning experience for kids and empowering youth to achieve their dreams through sports and education.

"Cra-Z-Art is very proud to have partnered with the Carlos Beltran Foundation to help these kids in need. It's a great organization, and we're extremely happy to be in a position to help out. Hopefully, our donation of toys and art supplies will help spread good cheer among these kids who are in a very unfortunate situation," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

The donations are scheduled to be delivered this week.

