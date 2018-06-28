Cra-Z-Art Teams Up With Carlos Beltran Foundation To Aid Immigrant Children

RANDOLPH, N.J., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cra-Z-Art, a prime manufacturer and leader in trendy toy, activity, art and school supply products, has teamed up with the Carlos Beltran foundation to aid children in New York who have been separated from their parents due to the former U.S. Immigration policy, which has since been amended.
Cra-Z-Art will donate approximately $10,000 worth of their premium markers, colored pencils, crayons and coloring books, as well as their popular Nickelodeon branded slime kits. The items will go to 350 children in the New York City area.
The Carlos Beltran Foundation, started by the former Major League baseball star who played for the Yankees and the Mets, is a non-profit organization that assists community organizations that support his mission of providing a dynamic learning experience for kids and empowering youth to achieve their dreams through sports and education.
"Cra-Z-Art is very proud to have partnered with the Carlos Beltran Foundation to help these kids in need. It's a great organization, and we're extremely happy to be in a position to help out. Hopefully, our donation of toys and art supplies will help spread good cheer among these kids who are in a very unfortunate situation," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.
The donations are scheduled to be delivered this week.
About CRA-Z-ART
CRA-Z-ART, based in Randolph, NJ, offers original, creative, exciting and trendy activity, toy, art and school supply products. The CRA-Z-ART management team has over 120 years of experience in creating, manufacturing and marketing stationery and activities products. At CRA-Z-ART, we clearly understand
the needs of the retailer and the desires of our consumers. We make it a point daily to be....Always creative! To learn more, please visit www.cra-z-art.com.
