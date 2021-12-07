Cra-Z-Art To Devote 1 Million Square Feet of Manufacturing Space To Produce Toys "Made in America"

The facility, which opened this month, is an impressive 315,000 square feet and will produce multiple lines of popular Cra-Z-Art products, including puzzles. It comes at a time when supply chain issues, especially with goods made overseas, are greatly affecting the ability of companies to quickly get items to market. Cra-Z-Art owns America's largest pencil factory in Tennessee, manufacturing USA Gold and USA Titanium pencils, and will now expand to have three factories in the U.S with a million square feet of commercial space for producing toys and arts and crafts.

Cra-Z-Art, headquartered in Randolph, NJ, produces and markets such popular toy items as Softee Dough, Cra-Z-Slimy, Disney arts and crafts, Kodak jigsaw puzzles, art and writing materials, plastic containers and supplies, Cra-Z-Loom, The Real Cotton Candy Maker, Snoopy Sno-Cone Machine, and a complete line of Shimmer 'n Sparkle craft kits. The items are available at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and specialty stores. The company also sells items on its own website, www.cra-z-art.com.

"Cra-Z-Art is very excited to be expanding and opening up another great, new production operation. In response to our rapid growth, this second facility will allow us to substantially increase capacity and more effectively and efficiently get our products to market for consumers to enjoy! We are once again increasing production of our quality goods that are made right here in the U.S.A., which will ultimately contribute to the local economy of the Jacksonville region and beyond," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

Rosen, a third generation toy entrepreneur and veteran of the toy industry – his family has been in the toy business for 98 years - is well known as a passionate and creative product and packaging creator. After successfully leading the sale of his family's former toy company, Larry found that he couldn't stay away from the industry he loved, so he started Cra-Z-Art in 2008. The company has grown quickly in sales, becoming a leader in trendy toy and school supply products. Cra-Z-Art recently opened an international sales office in England to support increased international growth. Another important and celebratory milestone occurred earlier this year when Cra-Z-Art purchased RoseArt from Mattel, reuniting the classic brand with the Rosen family who originally started the company in 1923. Larry is also dedicated to helping grow American manufacturing. Overall, he has sold billions of dollars in toy merchandise during his illustrious career.

