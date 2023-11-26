Crab Market in APAC to increase by USD 2.29 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crab market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 2.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs is notably driving the crab market in APAC. However, factors such as the threat of overfishing may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (food service and retail) and environment (aquaculture and capture fisheries). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Crab Market in APAC 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the foodservice segment is significant during the forecast period. China is one of the main countries contributing to the demand for crabs in the APAC region as it is one of the popular Asia-Pacific seafood dishes served in numerous restaurants. Furthermore, in several fast-casual and quick-service restaurants, there is a growing popularity for crab dishes which is considered a major driver for the Asia Pacific - crab market growth. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Company Insights 
The crab market in APAC is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: AEON CO. LTD., Alsa Fisheries, Evergreen Seafood, Golden Region Co. Ltd., HAIMENG Food Ltd., Hanwa Co. Ltd., Hong Seafood Pte Ltd., Karkata Trading Pte Ltd., Lee Fishing Company, Marine Aquafarm Pvt. Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Millennium Ocean Star Corp., Nissui Corp., Phil Union Frozen Foods Inc., Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd., Shiok Meats Pte Ltd., Siam Canadian Group Ltd., Source Natural Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, True World Foods LLC, and United Ocean Co. Ltd.

Crab Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.12%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.29 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.02

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AEON CO. LTD., Alsa Fisheries, Evergreen Seafood, Golden Region Co. Ltd., HAIMENG Food Ltd., Hanwa Co. Ltd., Hong Seafood Pte Ltd., Karkata Trading Pte Ltd., Lee Fishing Company, Marine Aquafarm Pvt. Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Millennium Ocean Star Corp., Nissui Corp., Phil Union Frozen Foods Inc., Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd., Shiok Meats Pte Ltd., Siam Canadian Group Ltd., Source Natural Ltd., Thai Union Group PCL, True World Foods LLC, and United Ocean Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

