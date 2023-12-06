Crab market to grow by 3.05% Y-O-Y in 2023 | Rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will drive growth - Technavio

06 Dec, 2023, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the crab market was valued at USD 14,914.53 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 11,959.37 million. The crab market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,880.54 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.15% according to Technavio.
Crab market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., Trident Seafoods Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user, Environment, and Geography
Crab market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Crab market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc. - The company offers crab products such as Star Cut King Crab Legs and Claws, Triple Scored Rock Crab Claws, and Blue Swimming Crab Jumbo Meat.
- Bumble Bee Foods LLC - The company offers crab products such as Lump Crabmeat.
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - The company offers crabs under the subsidiary Icicle Seafoods.
- Global Seafood Chile SA - The company offers crabs such as King Crab.
Crab market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs
- Expansion of retail stores offering crabs
- Growing prominence of land-based aquaculture
KEY challenges –
- Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs
- Environmental concerns
- Stringent regulations
The crab market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this crab market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crab market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the crab market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the crab market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crab market vendors
