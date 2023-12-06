Crab market to grow by 3.05% Y-O-Y in 2023 | Rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the crab market was valued at USD 14,914.53 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 11,959.37 million. The crab market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,880.54 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.15% according to Technavio.

Vendors : 15+, Including Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc., Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Global Seafood Chile SA, KEYPORT LLC, Maine Lobster Now LLC, Mazzetta Co. LLC, P and D Seafood Co., Pacific Cove Property Management Ltd., Pacific Seafood Group, SEA DELIGHT LLC, Seaview Crab Co., Sogelco International Inc., Supreme Crab and Seafood Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The Crab Co. Ltd., The Crab Place, The J.M. Clayton Co., Trident Seafoods Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user, Environment, and Geography

Crab market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Crab market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc. - The company offers crab products such as Star Cut King Crab Legs and Claws, Triple Scored Rock Crab Claws, and Blue Swimming Crab Jumbo Meat.

- The company offers crab products such as Star Cut King Crab Legs and Claws, Triple Scored Rock Crab Claws, and Blue Swimming Crab Jumbo Meat. Bumble Bee Foods LLC - The company offers crab products such as Lump Crabmeat.

- The company offers crab products such as Lump Crabmeat. Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - The company offers crabs under the subsidiary Icicle Seafoods.

- The company offers crabs under the subsidiary Icicle Seafoods. Global Seafood Chile SA - The company offers crabs such as King Crab.

Crab market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs

Expansion of retail stores offering crabs

Growing prominence of land-based aquaculture

KEY challenges –

Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs

Environmental concerns

Stringent regulations

The crab market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this crab market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crab market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crab market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crab market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crab market vendors

