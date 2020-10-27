"Crack The Wheel" Series Bringing Awareness To Domestic Violence

The upcoming virtual event on October 28 at 11:30 AM (CST) will address domestic violence and pets. The panel will address tactics that abusive partners might use to control their victims through pets, how services may be impacted, and what can be done to help break this barrier. The series is open to anyone who wants to learn more including victims, advocates and people seeking information on how to help someone in a domestic violence situation.

You Have the Power is a domestic violence awareness organization based in Tennessee. Their goal is to bring awareness and educate in all areas of domestic violence including but not limited to, in the home, on children, and in the workplace, as well as address issues like bullying, sexual harassment, and more.

The group offers programs and seminars to businesses and schools, but with the current situation they have moved to sharing panels online. Three previous topics included in the series: the dynamics of domestic violence, the impact of domestic violence on children and the impact of domestic violence on the workplace.

To register for the upcoming session and for more information, visit the You Have the Power website at https://www.yhtp.org/events/.

Past sessions can also be viewed on the organization's Facebook page at facebook.com/youhavethepowerknowhowtouseit.

You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc. is a non-profit agency whose mission is to empower those victimized by crime through education, advocacy, and understanding. Former First Lady of Tennessee Andrea Conte founded YHTP in 1993 to advocate for victims and educate the community to prevent violent crime. Based in Nashville, YHTP works to raise awareness about crime and justice issues through victim advocacy, community education programs, brochures, and documentaries. Private donations and grants make most of our programming available to the people of Middle Tennessee at no charge.

Contact:

Ginger Robinson

210-317-5458

SOURCE You Have the Power

