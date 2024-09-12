CRACKED OPEN SKYROCKETS TO #1 NEW RELEASE ON AMAZON

Unveiling the Mysteries of the Unseen World

Renowned spiritual medium and psychotherapist Kellee White, LMFT, is thrilled to announce the release of her new book, Cracked Open: Discovering the Unseen World. Within just 24 hours of its release—and maintaining strong rankings a week later—Cracked Open reached remarkable milestones, including #1 in Amazon's New Releases in Spiritual Biography, #1 in New Releases in Death, Grief & Spirituality, and #5 in New Releases in Inspirational Spirituality. This success reflects the book's deep connection with readers seeking insights into the unseen realms of life.

Cracked Open skyrockets to # 1 New Release in Spiritual Biography & Death, Grief & Spirituality on Amazon Post this Image of Kellee White, LMFT - a gifted Spiritual Medium and licensed Family and Marriage Therapist Image of Kellee White's book Cracked Open - Kellee White’s journey is an extraordinary tale of transformation, resilience, and spiritual awakening. “Cracked Open: Discovering the Unseen World ” chronicles her profound spiritual journey from a high-powered corporate executive to a compassionate and gifted Spiritual Medium and licensed Psychotherapist. This book delves into the understanding of our missions on Earth as envisioned from Heaven.

In Cracked Open, White shares her transformative journey from corporate executive to Spiritual Medium and Psychotherapist. A traumatic brain injury became the catalyst for her awakening, unlocking her ability to connect with spirit guides and helping her discover her mission to heal and guide others. The book combines spiritual insights with her psychotherapist approach to trauma, grief, and life transitions.

"I've always believed that life is more than what we see with our eyes. Cracked Open is a reflection of my path toward understanding the deeper layers of existence and how we can all connect with the spiritual world to bring healing and purpose into our lives," says White.

The book has garnered praise from influential voices in the spiritual community. James Van Praagh, spiritual medium and New York Times bestselling author, said:

"Kellee White's Cracked Open illustrates an incredible soulful journey of several lifetimes in one! One of the most profound paranormal voyages I have ever witnessed. This insightful book not only describes earth schools, life lessons, and worlds within worlds, but forces you to question and discover the perceptive possibilities of who you really are."

Shirley Impellizzeri, PhD, QME SEP, shared:

"I have had the immense pleasure of knowing Kellee for numerous years. Although her mediumship abilities initially differed from my research-based education, I have witnessed firsthand over the years the profound healing power of her gift. It brings solace to people, easing their anxieties by providing undeniable assurance that life transcends this physical realm."

Jenniffer Weigel, author of I'm Spiritual, Dammit!, added:

"Kellee's words are much-needed fuel for the lightworkers of our age. These teachings and insights will help guide you to trust your instincts and remember you are a spiritual being having a human experience. It is time to step up and step into your calling so we can all ascend to our highest potential."

More than just a memoir, Cracked Open is a guidebook for those eager to explore the unseen world and awaken their spiritual gifts. Available now in paperback and eBook formats, the book will also be released as an audiobook on Audible soon.

About the Author

Kellee White is a highly respected Spiritual Medium and licensed Psychotherapist who transitioned from a successful corporate career to a profound spiritual journey following a life-changing brain injury. Specializing in trauma, grief counseling, and life transitions, Kellee combines astrology, numerology, and psychic insights to offer transformative healing. She supports clients ranging from celebrities to families and individuals, and hosts two weekly shows, Life After Death & Beyond with James Van Praagh and Ask Me Anything. Her mission is to guide souls, heal hearts, and deliver messages from the other side, bringing comfort and clarity to those in need. Learn more at www.kelleewhite.com or follow @ SpiritualMediumKelleeWhite on Facebook and Instagram.

