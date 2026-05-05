Cracker Barrel Brings Back Beloved Campfire Meals for a Limited-Time Summer Return

First introduced in the late 1990s, Campfire Meals quickly became a guest favorite for their hearty portions, craveable flavors, and nostalgic take on outdoor cooking. Nearly 30 years later, the limited-time menu continues to return by popular demand, anchoring summer at Cracker Barrel with the rich, savory dishes guests look forward to all year.

New this year, Cracker Barrel is expanding the Campfire experience to breakfast with the debut of the Campfire Breakfast Skillet, offering a hearty, savory start to the day inspired by slow summer mornings and camp-style cooking.

"Campfire Meals have been part of our story for nearly three decades, and every time they return, our guests remind us how meaningful this tradition is," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. "Our foil-wrapped Campfire Chicken and Beef are some of the most anticipated dishes we serve all year, known for their bold flavors and the way they bring people together around the table. This summer, we're excited to introduce Campfire flavors at breakfast and allow our guests to experience that same tradition in a new way."

Iconic Foil-Wrapped Campfire Favorites Return

At the heart of the menu lies pure culinary adventure – Cracker Barrel's iconic foil-wrapped entrées, each one seasoned with the brand's signature campfire seasoning and slow-cooked to seal in every drop of the comfort-forward flavors.

Campfire Chicken – A savory, marinated half-chicken seasoned with campfire spices, sealed and slow-cooked in foil with sweet corn on the cob, red skin potatoes, carrots, grape tomatoes and onions in a buttery broth.

– A savory, marinated half-chicken seasoned with campfire spices, sealed and slow-cooked in foil with sweet corn on the cob, red skin potatoes, carrots, grape tomatoes and onions in a buttery broth. Campfire Beef – Tender beef is slow-braised with the same classic campfire vegetables and spices, then sealed and cooked in foil to create a hearty, savory and flavorful dish.

NEW: Campfire Breakfast Skillet

Debuting this summer, the Campfire Breakfast Skillet brings camp-inspired comfort to Cracker Barrel's beloved breakfast menu, available all day, seven days a week. The skillet features bacon, smoked sausage, roasted red peppers and onions, topped with Colby cheese and served over three scrambled eggs, all seasoned with Cracker Barrel's Campfire Seasoning.

The skillet is served over crispy Country Homestyle Potatoes, a brand-new side also seasoned with campfire spices, and comes with warm buttermilk biscuits on the side, making it a satisfying start to the day, campfire-style.

Campfire-Inspired Desserts

No campfire is complete without a sweet finish, and Cracker Barrel delivers with two dessert skillets inspired by classic campfire treats:

S'mores Brownie Skillet – A nod to the experience of making s'mores over a campfire, featuring a rich chocolate brownie topped with a roasted marshmallow and a melting HERSHEY'S® Milk Chocolate Bar, all served warm over crumbled graham crackers and paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

– A nod to the experience of making s'mores over a campfire, featuring a rich chocolate brownie topped with a roasted marshmallow and a melting HERSHEY'S® Milk Chocolate Bar, all served warm over crumbled graham crackers and paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce. Cinnamon Roll Skillet – Fresh-baked mini cinnamon rolls with a gooey cinnamon filling, finished with cream cheese icing and served warm.

Summer-Inspired Beverages

Rounding out the Campfire experience, Cracker Barrel is featuring a lineup of refreshing, summer-ready sips designed to cool things down and elevate summer gatherings:

S'mores Latte – A rich and indulgent treat made with chocolate sauce, espresso, and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, drizzled with marshmallow sauce, and finished with a graham cracker crumble. Available iced or hot.

– A rich and indulgent treat made with chocolate sauce, espresso, and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream, drizzled with marshmallow sauce, and finished with a graham cracker crumble. Available iced or hot. Watermelon Lemonade – Cracker Barrel's classic old-fashioned lemonade paired perfectly with watermelon puree for a crisp, refreshing twist. Guests can enjoy bottomless refills.

– Cracker Barrel's classic old-fashioned lemonade paired perfectly with watermelon puree for a crisp, refreshing twist. Guests can enjoy bottomless refills. Watermelon Mimosa – Sparkling wine paired with bright watermelon puree for a light, refreshing summer cocktail.

A Sweet Salute to America's 250th

In celebration of Cracker Barrel's partnership with America250, the brand is also introducing three limited-time, Americana-inspired treats:

All-American Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake – A patriotic upgrade to a fan favorite featuring the famed, warm double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola® cake and vanilla ice cream, topped with red, white and blue sprinkles and a cherry.

– A patriotic upgrade to a fan favorite featuring the famed, warm double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola® cake and vanilla ice cream, topped with red, white and blue sprinkles and a cherry. Cherry Coke® Float – A nostalgic soda float made with Coca-Cola® Cherry Float and two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with a cherry.

– A nostalgic soda float made with Coca-Cola® Cherry Float and two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with a cherry. All-American Kids Sundae – A scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, red, white & blue sprinkles and a cherry.

Take Campfire Home

Guests can also bring the Campfire experience home with a curated selection of campfire-inspired items available in in Cracker Barrel's Country Store, including s'mores-flavored treats, the brand's signature campfire seasoning, and the new Campfire Kettle Chips.

The return of Campfire Meals is just the spark of what promises to be a memorable summer at Cracker Barrel. To learn more about Cracker Barrel's seasonal offerings or to find a nearby location, visit CrackerBarrel.com and follow Cracker Barrel on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

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SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.