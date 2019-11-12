Cracker Barrel Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended November 1, 2019.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section on the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com on November 26, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and continue through December 10, 2019.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. and operates 660 Cracker Barrel locations across 45 states and owns the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company and Holler & Dash restaurants.

CBRL - F

Investor Contact: Adam Hanan

(615) 443-9887



Media Contact: Janella Escobar

(615) 235-4618

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crackerbarrel.com

