Cracker Barrel Joins America250 to Celebrate 250 Years of The Traditions, Stories and Comfort Food That Bring Americans Together

LEBANON, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 56 years, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® has been a place for generations of Americans to gather and enjoy the familiar comforts of craveable homestyle food and genuine country hospitality. To honor that legacy, Cracker Barrel is announcing a partnership with America250, the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to spearhead the nation's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, to celebrate the traditions and people that define America.

"Cracker Barrel has always been more than a restaurant - it's a place where Americans reconnect with traditions, with each other, and with the comfort of familiar food and nostalgic surroundings," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer. "Partnering with America250 is a natural extension of our heritage, reflecting the way we've always brought people together through the comforting flavors and shared moments that give meaning to everyday life. As the nation marks 250 years, we're proud to help families create new memories around the same table they've been gathering for generations."

Throughout this historic year, Cracker Barrel will invite guests to celebrate American stories through in-store experiences, limited-time menu offerings, and storytelling that brings to life the traditions, people, and moments that define America.

Food has always been at the heart of the Cracker Barrel experience, and in honor of America's 250th birthday, guests can enjoy new, craveable menu items inspired by classic American favorites. Guests can also anticipate the return of summertime favorites, back by popular demand, adding to the joy of gathering with family and friends during this milestone year.

To further honor this milestone, Cracker Barrel will reimagine its iconic rocking chair, which has long been synonymous with the Cracker Barrel experience and the spirit of Americana, with a series of commemorative designs inspired by the enduring spirit of American communities. Guests can experience these rockers at select Cracker Barrel locations and America250 events throughout the year. Cracker Barrel will also introduce a limited edition, exclusive merchandise that pays tribute to our nation's heritage, offering guests the perfect souvenir to commemorate this once-in-a-generation event.

"Cracker Barrel is one of America's most iconic and beloved restaurant brands, rooted in Main Street communities across the country," said Jennifer Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. "Cracker Barrel will play an important role in our goal to engage 350 million Americans in this once-in-a-generation commemoration, inviting people to share stories, celebrate, and reflect on what it means to be American – of course, over a delicious meal."

As America looks ahead to its next 250 years, Cracker Barrel remains committed to preserving the traditions, flavors, and stories that have brought people together for generations.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

