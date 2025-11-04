Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation Unite Together to Support Our Nation's Heroes This November

Cracker Barrel will honor veterans with a free breakfast on November 11 while the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation pledges $150,000 to 30 veteran-focused charities through its "30 Charities in 30 Days" initiative

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, a family dining and retail company, is proud to honor the brave men and women who have served our country by offering a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special*, a scratch-made breakfast favorite, to all veterans and active-duty military dining in on November 11 at any of the nearly 660 Cracker Barrel locations. This gesture reflects Cracker Barrel's longstanding tradition of hospitality and its commitment to honoring the legacy of service that defines our nation's heroes.

"Honoring our nation's heroes is deeply rooted in our heritage and tradition of hospitality," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. "At Cracker Barrel, we believe sharing a warm, delicious meal is one of the simplest yet most sincere ways to say thank you. We're grateful for the chance to share a meal and a moment of connection with veterans and active-duty military from across the country this Veterans Day."

The Sunrise Pancake Special, crafted with care in Cracker Barrel kitchens, features two golden, fluffy buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, topped with creamy whipped butter and rich, 100% pure natural syrup, served with a choice of fresh eggs or savory breakfast meat. It's a warm, satisfying way to say "thank you" to those who've served.

Cracker Barrel guests can also enjoy exclusive savings through November 11, including 25% off** Duke Cannon products and military-themed merchandise and apparel, available in-store and online at CrackerBarrel.com, while supplies last.

While Cracker Barrel honors veterans in its restaurants, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will support veterans with the launch of its inaugural "30 Charities in 30 Days" initiative. Throughout November, the Foundation will donate $150,000 to veteran-focused nonprofits, awarding $5,000 grants each day to an eligible charity chosen by one of 30 veterans nationwide. This effort aims to provide support and amplification for organizations that provide critical services to veterans and their families.

To stay connected with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® throughout November and beyond, follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok .

* Valid 11/11/25 while supplies last. Dine in only. Proof of military service required. Limit one per order. Excludes premium items, add ons and gratuity. No cash value or substitutions. Additional restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited by law.

** Valid thru 11/11/25. Discount will be applied to current selling price. Excludes taxes and shipping costs. Not valid toward previous purchases or with "2 for $10" offer for Duke Cannon soap. No cash value or rain checks issued. Selection and quantity of items may be limited and subject to availability. May be subject to withdrawal or modification. Void where prohibited by law.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation is a nonprofit corporation created by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in 1993. The Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support numerous nonprofits and charitable programs. It also supports an annual Employee Scholarship Program, which recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of Cracker Barrel employees and their children who excel in their studies and serve their communities.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.