Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

LEBANON, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $1.30 per share, payable on November 5, 2019, to shareholders of record on October 18, 2019.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a friendly home-away-from-home in its old country stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family while relaxing and enjoying real homestyle food and shopping that's surprisingly unique, genuinely fun and reminiscent of America's country heritage – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

