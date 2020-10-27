Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Kicks Off Military Family Appreciation Month by Honoring Those Who Have Served

"Cracker Barrel has long supported America's armed forces and their families, and it is an honor to continue our tradition of offering genuine appreciation to those who serve our nation," said Jennifer Tate, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cracker Barrel. "In partnership with Operation Homefront, the Cracker Barrel family aims to ensure military families across the country are able to share in the tradition of a warm, homestyle holiday meal this season."

Operation Homefront serves our country's military families through short-term critical assistance, long-term stability, and recurring support needs to help veterans and the men and women currently serving our armed forces to overcome many of the challenges intrinsic to military life.

"This year has been especially tough for military families impacted by COVID-19, and they need our support now more than ever," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "It's an honor to join with our amazing Cracker Barrel partners again this year to make the holidays brighter for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens."

In 2016, Cracker Barrel selected Operation Homefront as its flagship nonprofit partner and has since donated more than $1.5 million in financial support and goods to help make a real, lasting difference in the lives of military families. For more than 50 years, Cracker Barrel has proudly supported several military-focused nonprofits to address their needs, including Operation Homefront, Fisher House Foundation and The Legion Fund, among others.

The new Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket features six tender turkey filets hand-breaded and fried until crispy, topped with creamy herbed pan gravy. The Family Meal Basket is served with a new three-cheese squash casserole, choice of one additional side, cranberry relish and buttermilk biscuits.

To place an order for Cracker Barrel's Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket and support American military families, visit crackerbarrel.com/giveback.

*While supplies last. Starts Nov. 1, 2020 and ends Nov. 30, 2020. Gift card donation made for each eligible to-go meal purchase made in participating store locations or online at crackerbarrel.com, up to $50,000, during the promotion period (excluding Nov. 24-27). For additional details and excluded store locations, visit www.crackerbarrel.com/giveback. Donations are not tax deductible. Charity: Operation Homefront, Inc., 1355 Central Parkway S., Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78232.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, over 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation is a nonprofit corporation created by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in 1993. The Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support numerous nonprofits and charitable programs. It also supports an annual Employee Scholarship Program, which recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of Cracker Barrel employees and their children who excel in their studies and serve their communities. For more information, visit crackerbarrel.com/about/giving.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

615-235-4135

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crackerbarrel.com

