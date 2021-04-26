Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Launches New Homestyle Favorites Crafted With Care Ahead of Mother's Day

"Cracker Barrel is excited to welcome guests back into our stores where we are serving new additions like our Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders and summertime classics like our Southern Fried Chicken – all handmade with care and perfect for Mother's Day," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "Whether guests are dining in with us, ordering to-go, or surprising Mom with a made-from-scratch meal, our new menu items and fan favorites are all crafted with care to help families create unforgettable memories together this summer."

Cracker Barrel's new menu additions and limited-time offerings include:

Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders: New this summer, guests can enjoy crispy hand-breaded and fried chicken tenders, served with dill pickle ranch sauce. Guests can complete this meal by choosing from two or three Country Sides, plus hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and real butter.

In addition, families looking for convenient Mother's Day meal and gifting options can enjoy:

Cracker Barrel's Mother's Day Family Meal Basket Special : Make it easy for the family to serve mom a delicious meal this Mother's Day. Guests who purchase an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Sunday Homestyle Chicken® Family Meal Basket for Mother's Day weekend will receive a free $10 Bonus Card for Mom to shop at Cracker Barrel anytime May 8-June 13 .

: Make it easy for the family to serve mom a delicious meal this Mother's Day. Guests who purchase an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Sunday Homestyle Chicken® Family Meal Basket for Mother's Day weekend will receive a free Bonus Card for Mom to shop at Cracker Barrel anytime . Gifting with Care: With Cracker Barrel's collection of distinctive gifts, guests can show mom or other loved ones how much they care with hand-selected items from the Old Country Store. The perfect Mother's Day gift is easy to find with a variety of spa, gardening, music and summer-themed items. For creative gifting inspiration for Mother's Day and any occasion, visit www.crackerbarrel.com/showyoucare, and share your unique finds using #CrackerBarrelFinds.

For those planning additional summer gatherings, Cracker Barrel's made-from-scratch Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket To-Go is the perfect staple for picnics and outdoor activities – it even comes complete with a picnic basket-style box to carry the meal! The Meal Basket includes 12 pieces of bone-in, fried chicken with honey and is served with Buttermilk Biscuits and the choice of two homestyle Summer Sides such as Green Beans, Macaroni n' Cheese, Hashbrown Casserole, Cole Slaw and more.

To learn more about how Cracker Barrel is keeping employees and guests safe, please visit crackerbarrel.com/response.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

