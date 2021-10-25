Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Makes Hollywood Debut with Premiere of Homestyle Favorites in Urban City Center for First Time in Brand History

For over 50 years, Cracker Barrel has been dedicated to making sure every guest feels cared for like family. While the restaurant is traditionally located along highways throughout the core of America, the expansion of Cracker Barrel's virtual brands like Cracker Barrel Kitchen will allow for those in some of America's biggest cities to get a taste of the brand's beloved comfort food.

"We're officially making our Hollywood debut and couldn't be more excited to bring our homestyle food to Los Angeles for the first time," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "Whether they're West Coast transplants who are feeling homesick or Los Angeles natives who have never tried our fan-favorite Hashbrown Casserole or Biscuits n' Gravy, we're looking forward to bringing our tried and true, handmade recipes to the Hollywood community."

Hollywood residents seeking a taste of home will be able to order Cracker Barrel's most popular dishes for delivery, such as:

All-day breakfast including Momma's Pancake Breakfast , featuring Buttermilk Pancakes topped with butter and pure natural syrup, and Biscuits n' Gravy .

, featuring Buttermilk Pancakes topped with butter and pure natural syrup, and . Cracker Barrel's signature Chicken n' Dumplins and Country Fried Steak and signature sides like Hashbrown Casserole and Fried Apples .

and and signature sides like and . Kids menu classics like Kids Mac n' Cheese and Kids Fried Chicken Tenders .

and . Sweet indulgences including Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake and freshly brewed Sweet Iced Tea.

Cracker Barrel Kitchen will be open for delivery from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. In the coming months, Cracker Barrel Kitchen is looking to expand to additional cities within Los Angeles County.

Additional Virtual Brands by Cracker Barrel Gain Momentum

Cracker Barrel's Los Angeles ghost kitchen will also serve its existing virtual brand Chicken 'n Biscuits by Cracker Barrel and its newest virtual brand The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel. These brands will allow residents in Metro Los Angeles to order hearty portions of delicious Southern Fried Chicken and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders or all-day breakfast favorites such as Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancakes with signature homestyle sides for delivery.

After a successful pilot with Chicken 'n Biscuits by Cracker Barrel, the brand is expanding to operate out of 500 of Cracker Barrel's more than 660 stores this month, and The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel is launching in 100 stores.

To follow the latest news on Cracker Barrel Kitchen and view a full list of offerings, please visit crackerbarrel.com/cbkitchen.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

