Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Offers 'Homestyle Comfort' with Menu Enhancements to Kick Off Fall Season

The Chicken Pot Pie, which features slow-simmered chicken, potatoes, peas, carrots, celery and onions in a creamy sauce topped with a signature flaky pastry crust, is now available every day in-store as well as for curbside, pickup or delivery at crackerbarrel.com. The fresh-baked Chicken Pot Pie will be highlighted in the brand's latest national television campaign, "Homestyle Has Always Been Our Style," which debuts next week.

Cracker Barrel is also introducing a new Kid's Menu, created with input directly from children and their parents throughout the past year. The new Kid's Menu features family conversation starters, fun games and activities as well as interactive, kid-friendly meal options, such as:

Mini Confetti Pancakes , three mini pancakes filled with fruity cereal served with syrup n' butter;

Lil' Barrel Cheeseburgers , two mini burgers with American cheese on slider buns;

, two mini burgers with American cheese on slider buns; Dirt Cup Dessert, featuring layers of chocolate pudding, chocolate cookie crumbles and gummy worms; and

Milk n' Cookies Straw, a cookies and cream milk straw that adds a sweet chocolatey flavor to any kid's milk purchase.

These newly added menu innovations are a part of a multi-phased rollout of a simplified and refreshed menu in Cracker Barrel stores nationwide.

The new limited-time seasonal features, available now through Oct. 11, bring back familiar fan favorites:

Carrot Cake that includes a moist carrot cake baked with coconut, pineapple, walnuts, cinnamon and vanilla, then topped with a generous spread of cream cheese icing and chopped pecans;

Peach Tea that combines Cracker Barrel's signature tea and peach puree (includes bottomless refills); and

that combines Cracker Barrel's signature tea and peach puree (includes bottomless refills); and Pumpkin Pie Latte that features Cracker Barrel's Crafted Coffee with sweet, seasonal pumpkin pie flavors, then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice, perfectly paired with a vanilla thin stick (enjoy iced or hot).

For more information about Cracker Barrel's new menu items, visit crackerbarrel.com or check your local store for availability.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

