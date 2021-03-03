Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Offers New Prime Rib Heat n' Serve and Creative Basket Options to Spring Into the Season

"Whether you're craving a country feast, refreshing your home for Spring, or planning to give one-of-a-kind Easter baskets, Cracker Barrel is here to offer convenient and delicious ways to make new traditions at home or celebrate with us around one of our tables," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "This year, we're especially excited to offer families our Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner option for the first time, allowing our guests a way to elevate special gatherings at home at a fair price."

For the first time ever, Cracker Barrel is offering a delectable Prime Rib as part of a new Heat n' Serve meal – perfect for special occasions like Easter. Serving four to six people, the Prime Rib is paired with au jus and horseradish sauce for dipping, mashed potatoes with roasted gravy and a choice of two additional sides, as well as sweet yeast rolls. Additionally, the Baskets for Every Occasion offer one-of-a-kind gifting options to effortlessly celebrate everything from holidays, like Easter, to life milestones, like weddings and new babies, and everyday moments in between.

Throughout the spring, Cracker Barrel is offering guests a number of ways to Spring Into the Season:

Holiday Heat n' Serve Meals :

: New ! Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner , a new homestyle tradition that serves 4-6 people and can be prepared in around three hours.

Easter Heat n' Serve Family Dinner , featuring a traditional spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham that feeds 4-6 and goes from oven to table in around three hours.

Easter Heat n' Serve Feast , a complete Easter meal that serves 8-10 people and can be prepared in around three hours.

Cracker Barrel can help you create unique gift baskets for everyone on your list this spring. Just start with a base, from traditional baskets to rainboots, skillets and more, and then pick the items you want to include. Whether it is for a holiday, wedding, birthday, baby, grandparents, or to relax and unwind, baskets are perfect for every occasion and even surprising someone "just because." Innovative Cracker Barrel Recipe Hacks: If you love our Hashbrown Casserole, famous Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or Fried Apples, we have new creations perfect to try at home. Cracker Barrel is offering ways to combine our delicious homestyle cooking and Cracker Barrel branded retail food options for a quick and easy way to enhance our classic comfort food. For recipes, visit crackerbarrel.com/lookbook.

Easter Heat n' Serve meals are available for pick-up between April 2-4. Guests looking to enjoy a Heat n' Serve meal are encouraged to order online at least 24 hours in advance of desired pick-up date by visiting crackerbarrel.com.

Cracker Barrel makes the process of ordering meals and unique gifts seamless through a new website and mobile app offering guests a streamlined experience that makes it easier to order homestyle favorites to-go, shop retail, manage in-store experiences via an online wait list and more. Shop our digital gift guide for inspiration to build your own gift baskets for any occasion at crackerbarrel.com/lookbook and share your unique finds using #CrackerBarrelFinds.

To learn more about how Cracker Barrel is keeping employees and guests safe, please visit crackerbarrel.com/response.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

