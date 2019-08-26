Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to Offer Sunday Homestyle Chicken Every Day of the Week

Sunday Homestyle Chicken , which features two boneless chicken breasts hand-dipped in Cracker Barrel's special buttermilk batter, breaded and fried to a crispy, golden brown, is now available every day in-store, as well as for guests to enjoy at home for family gatherings through Cracker Barrel Catering™. Cracker Barrel is putting a Southern spin on a classic household sandwich with its new menu addition Homestyle Chicken BLT , made with crispy, golden-fried Sunday Homestyle Chicken drizzled with maple glaze, topped with bacon, sweet n' smoky mayo, lettuce and tomato all nestled between a soft bun.

"Since Cracker Barrel first introduced Sunday Homestyle Chicken many years ago, the response from our guests has been overwhelming," said Cracker Barrel's Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. "Many of them have made a Sunday tradition out of visiting our stores simply to enjoy this meal, so we are thrilled to now offer it to them every day of the week. And, these guests who already love our Sunday Homestyle Chicken can now enjoy it in a new way through our sweet and smoky Homestyle Chicken BLT, which is drizzled in a delicious maple glaze. Our expanded menu and new seasonal items allow guests to enjoy the familiar, homestyle food they've always loved here at Cracker Barrel but in new flavor combinations that reflect our approach to good Southern cooking, just in time for fall."

These newly added menu innovations come on the heels of the recent launch of Cracker Barrel's Southern Fried Chicken, which equipped stores nationwide with new state-of-the-art equipment to bring guests a greater array of high-quality, authentic fried chicken entrées.

The new limited-time menu also brings modern twists to traditional Southern fare by introducing bold flavors with seasonal touches – all while using pure and simple ingredients:

Praline Pecan Bread Pudding joins together creamy bread pudding with vanilla and brown sugar flavors topped with a Southern praline-style buttery pecan streusel and served with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream with a caramel drizzle (available now through Oct. 13 ).

joins together creamy bread pudding with vanilla and brown sugar flavors topped with a Southern praline-style buttery pecan streusel and served with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream with a caramel drizzle (available now through ). Peach Tea that combines Cracker Barrel's signature tea and peach puree (available now through Dec. 1 ).

that combines Cracker Barrel's signature tea and peach puree (available now through ). Pumpkin Pie Latte that features Cracker Barrel's Crafted Coffee with sweet, seasonal pumpkin pie flavors, then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of pumpkin pie spice (available now through Dec. 1 ).

For more information about Cracker Barrel's new menu items, visit crackerbarrel.com or check your local store for availability.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc .

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Breeanna Straessle

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com

615-443-9589

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crackerbarrel.com

