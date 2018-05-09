Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest

Two lucky winners and their guests will win a fly-away package including airfare, hotel, VIP tickets to CMA Fest, and a backstage experience to Rockin' on the River night. Fans can enter for a chance to win and see the official rules for details at RockWithUs2018.com. The sweepstakes ends May 14, 2018.

Located in downtown Nashville, Tennessee and free to the public, the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage will feature performances by some of today's top and emerging artists. Thursday evening will be powered by Broken Bow Records with performances from Chase Bryant, Craig Campbell, Lindsay Ell, Everette, Chase Rice, Runaway June and Granger Smith. Red Light Management will host Friday evening with a lineup including Lee Brice, Clare Dunn, Tyler Farr, Maddie & Tae and Drake White and The Big Fire. Warner Music Nashville will culminate the weekend with a Saturday night set from Cale Dodds, Morgan Evans, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell and Tegan Marie. In addition to the performances, Cracker Barrel will present a special on-stage moment each evening in between performances as a fun surprise and delight for festival goers.

"I look forward to playing CMA Fest all year because it's our chance to say thank you to the ones who got us here – the fans," said Cole Swindell. "Fans literally travel from all over the world to enjoy country music during this week and headlining a show at the Ascend Amphitheater with Music City as a backdrop and getting to share that with them sums up what this week is all about to me."

"I love what the CMA Foundation does to help kids by way of its music education programs, so when I was asked to headline the Cracker Barrel Country Roads stage on the Friday of CMA Fest, my 'yes' was immediate," said Red Light superstar Lee Brice. "Not only will the show benefit a worthwhile cause, the Ascend Amphitheater is one of the great, outdoor venues I've been looking forward to playing for a long time. See y'all there!"

"Music and entertainment are an important part of the Cracker Barrel brand because it provides us an authentic and emotional connection with our guests," said Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Senior Marketing Manager Julie Ulmer. "We were thrilled to bring free nightly concerts to festival goers at the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage last year and look forward to our second year at CMA Fest."

Throughout the weekend, Cracker Barrel will bring its famous home-away-from-home experience to festival goers, inviting them to enjoy free access to the public celebration provided by the company. From concerts at the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage to relaxing in one of the brand's iconic rocking chairs, attendees are encouraged to share photographs of themselves at this year's CMA Fest for a cause. With Cracker Barrel's Rock With Us fundraiser, every photograph taken in a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store rocker at the festival and shared on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CBMusic between June 7 and June 9 will result in a $1 donation from Cracker Barrel to the CMA Foundation (up to $15,000).

The CMA Foundation is a national nonprofit that supports quality, sustainable music education initiatives across the country. Since 2001, the charity has worked hard to improve and sustain music education programs everywhere while also supporting worthwhile causes important to the Country Music Association. Over the years, the CMA Foundation has given more than $21 million to organizations that align with their goal of enhancing the lives of students through the power of music. Guided by the generosity of the Country Music community, proceeds from CMA Fest are used to drive the CMA Foundation's social impact and unique model of giving.

"Cracker Barrel shares our same passion for music and social responsibility, which is why we are thrilled to continue our partnership into a second year with a great lineup of acts performing nightly on the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater and helping to raise funds for music education and the CMA Foundation," said CMA Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships Emily Evans.

Fans can follow Cracker Barrel's CMA Fest ventures on social media by using the hashtag #CBMusic and by following Cracker Barrel's social media channels.

About CMA Fest

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. Now in its 47th year, the legendary festival has become the city's signature Country Music event that hosts in excess of 90,000 fans from all 50 states and two dozen foreign countries. In 2017, CMA Fest featured 11 stages with over 350 artists, 1,100 musicians, and 167 hours of music – all to benefit music education. Since 2006, CMA and the CMA Foundation have donated more than $20 million to sustainable music education initiatives across the U.S. thanks to the fans who attend CMA Fest and the artists who perform for free. CMA Fest is filmed for a three-hour ABC Television Network special. 2018 marks the 15th consecutive year of the broadcast.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 652 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-to-power-the-country-roads-stage-for-second-year-at-the-2018-cma-fest-300645016.html

