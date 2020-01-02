Cracker Barrel Old Country Store To Present At 22nd Annual ICR Conference

LEBANON, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jill Golder, will be participating in the 2020 ICR Conference to be held at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Company's presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at investor.crackerbarrel.com. An online replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping — all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 661 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

CBRL – F

Investor Contact: Adam Hanan

(615) 443-9887



Media Contact: Janella Escobar

(615) 235-4618

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crackerbarrel.com

