CRACKER BARREL PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN AND ANNOUNCES CAPITAL ALLOCATION CHANGES TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE CREATION

LEBANON, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) today provided an update on its strategic transformation plan and announced changes to its capital allocation.

The Company's strategic transformation plan is anchored on three overarching business imperatives: driving relevancy, delivering food and an experience guests love, and growing profitability.

To realize these imperatives, the Company has developed a comprehensive strategy focused on refining the brand, optimizing the menu, evolving the store and guest experience, winning in digital and off-premise, and elevating the employee experience.

In conjunction with this plan, the Company is modifying its capital allocation to support increased investment in the business to drive organic growth. As part of this shift to increase investment in the business, the Company has reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share.

per share. The Company provided a long-term outlook and expects fiscal 2027 sales of approximately $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $375 million to $425 million . The Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA 1 in fiscal 2025 will be relatively in line with, or slightly lower than, fiscal 2024 results and will then improve in the second half of fiscal 2026 and further accelerate in fiscal 2027.

to and adjusted EBITDA of approximately to . The Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2025 will be relatively in line with, or slightly lower than, fiscal 2024 results and will then improve in the second half of fiscal 2026 and further accelerate in fiscal 2027. The Company expects its third and fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results will be below its previous expectations, primarily due to weaker than anticipated traffic.

Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Julie Masino commented: "I am excited about our strategic transformation plans to drive relevancy, deliver food and experiences guests love, and grow profitability. Cracker Barrel is an iconic brand with an exceptionally strong foundation, and I firmly believe our plans will allow us to capitalize on our strengths and deliver long-term success. Executing this strategy will require increased investment in our business, and we have reduced our dividend so that we can allocate capital to generate organic growth and drive meaningful value creation over time. Our Board, our management, and our teams are excited about our plans and are already hard at work to make them a reality."

Strategic Transformation Plan

The Company's strategy is built on five pillars:

Refining the brand : evolving the brand across all touchpoints. The Company has engaged a leading branding agency to refine and strengthen positioning to delight existing and new guests.

: evolving the brand across all touchpoints. The Company has engaged a leading branding agency to refine and strengthen positioning to delight existing and new guests. Enhancing the menu : introducing menu innovation focused on craveability and traffic drivers, streamlining processes to improve execution, and optimizing strategic pricing to protect value and improve profitability.

: introducing menu innovation focused on craveability and traffic drivers, streamlining processes to improve execution, and optimizing strategic pricing to protect value and improve profitability. Evolving the store and guest experience: delivering an exceptional guest experience through operational excellence and improved store design and atmosphere. The Company is in the process of testing remodel prototypes and expects to complete 25-30 remodels in fiscal 2025.

delivering an exceptional guest experience through operational excellence and improved store design and atmosphere. The Company is in the process of testing remodel prototypes and expects to complete 25-30 remodels in fiscal 2025. Winning in digital and off-premise: growing the off-premise business and leveraging technology such as Cracker Barrel Rewards. The Company continues to leverage guest data to better understand consumer behavior and identify ways to drive frequency and engagement.

growing the off-premise business and leveraging technology such as Cracker Barrel Rewards. The Company continues to leverage guest data to better understand consumer behavior and identify ways to drive frequency and engagement. Elevating the employee experience: upgrading training and development programs and tools and simplifying job roles and utilizing technology to improve the employee experience.

Capital Allocation Update & Quarterly Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors is committed to a balanced capital allocation approach focused on profitable growth. Investing in the business continues to be the top priority followed by returning cash to shareholders through a regular quarterly dividend and share repurchases.

In conjunction with its strategic transformation plan, the Board of Directors is modifying the Company's capital allocation to increase investments in the business to drive organic growth and reducing the quarterly dividend to a more sustainable level.

Specifically, the Company announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 6, 2024 to shareholders of record as of July 19, 2024.

The Company is maintaining its current share repurchase authorization that has $138 million of remaining availability.

Outlook

The Company provided the following outlook:

Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2025 is expected to be an investment year with adjusted EBITDA 1 relatively in line with, or slightly lower than, fiscal 2024 Capital expenditures of approximately $160 million to $180 million

Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA 1 is expected to be higher than fiscal 2025, which includes an acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year Capital expenditures of approximately $180 million to $220 million

Fiscal 2027 Sales of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $375 million to $425 million Capital expenditures of approximately $260 million to $300 million

Capital expenditures over the three-year period of fiscal 2025 through fiscal 2027 of approximately $600 million to $700 million , which assumes the Company's store remodel initiative accelerates significantly following the test of 25-30 stores in fiscal 2025.

Fiscal 2024 Third & Fourth Quarter Update

The Company expects its third and fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results will be below its previous expectations, primarily due to weaker than anticipated traffic. During the third quarter, the Company also completed a review of its store portfolio, which resulted in some store closures and related expenses and non-cash impairment charges that were incurred during the quarter.

The Company reminds investors that its outlook reflects a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control. In particular, uncertainties created by macroeconomic conditions, such as ongoing inflation, low consumer confidence and high interest rates may adversely affect consumer behavior and cause actual results to differ materially from those expected.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 44 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

