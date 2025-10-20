Beloved dishes like Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, Country Fried Turkey and Turkey Sausage return to menus – alongside an all-new Breakfast Burger stacked with scratch-made breakfast favorites – all for a limited-time

LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with a holiday menu rooted in tradition and seasonal flavors. With the return of beloved guest favorites and crave-worthy new creations, delicious and convenient Heat & Serve meals and fresh-baked, handmade pies, and whimsical new finds to discover in the Old Country Store, Cracker Barrel makes it simple to savor what matters most – spending time and making memories with loved ones all under one welcoming roof.

Cracker Barrel Sets the Table for a Delicious Holiday Season with Classic Comforts and All Things Joy

Starting tomorrow, October 21, Cracker Barrel welcomes back three fan-favorite holiday dishes – the delicious Country Fried Turkey, the indulgent Cinnamon Swirl French Toast and the highly-requested return of Turkey Sausage – and introduces a brand-new star of the season: the Breakfast Burger.

The Country Fried Turkey is back with its signature golden crunch and tender, juicy flavor that evokes the warmth of a family gathering. This holiday classic features hand-breaded turkey tenderloins fried to perfection, topped with creamy herbed pan gravy, and served with two country sides, a sampling of cranberry relish, and your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins – a comforting nod to a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Cinnamon Swirl French Toast returns, featuring cinnamon streusel bread dipped in Cracker Barrel's signature batter, griddled to a golden crisp, and finished with rich cinnamon and cream cheese icings. Served with two eggs and your choice of thick-sliced bacon or smoked sausage, it's a festive breakfast worth waking up for. And, of course, the perfect breakfast side to make the most important meal of the day all the more delicious is the fan-favorite Turkey Sausage, now back and better than ever.

Finally, a new Breakfast Burger brings all the best parts of a scratch-made Cracker Barrel breakfast to a singular, comforting dish. Featuring a juicy all-beef patty topped with crispy bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, two slices of American cheese, and Cracker Barrel's signature Hashbrown Casserole, all stacked on a toasted buttermilk bun and served with a classic side, it's the ultimate fusion of southern cooking and a "breakfast for dinner" burger classic.

"The holidays are a time to celebrate and make lasting memories with the people that matter to us most, and nothing brings people together like a scratch-made, comforting meal," said Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel's Vice President of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "At Cracker Barrel, we love being a place where folks can focus on their loved ones - whether they're joining us in-restaurant for a delicious meal with a heaping side of our signature country hospitality or setting the table with one of our convenient Heat & Serve meals. We are honored that so many trust us with their important holiday moments and look forward to welcoming everyone throughout the holiday season."

CLASSIC FAVORITES & NEW HOLIDAY SHOWSTOPPERS

Available at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, the 2025 limited-edition holiday menu also features:

Broccoli Cheese Casserole – A returning favorite brimming with comfort, this delicious take on the classic casserole features broccoli and rice in a rich cheese sauce, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles.

– A returning favorite brimming with comfort, this delicious take on the classic casserole features broccoli and rice in a rich cheese sauce, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles. Merry Berry Tea – Freshly-brewed iced tea bursting with flavors of juicy wild berries.

HEAT & SERVE IS BACK – HOLIDAYS MADE EASY

Cracker Barrel's beloved Heat & Serve Holiday Meals are also making their seasonal return for Thanksgiving, giving families more time to make memories instead of meals.

Now available for pre-order, these ready-to-heat dinners come with everything needed for a festive feast — from Turkey n' Dressing to classic sides like Sweet Potato Casserole, Cornbread Dressing, and Cranberry Relish. Simply heat, serve, and enjoy a full holiday dinner in about two hours — no stress, no mess, and no shortage of comfort. Heat & Serve meals start at the same price as last year at $114.99 and are now available for pre-order online and in-restaurant while supplies last. For Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel has two plentiful and convenient meal options:

Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Family Dinner – One oven-roasted turkey breast, sweet potato casserole, and green beans served with cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish and rolls; feeds 4-6 people and available for pickup November 22-30.

One oven-roasted turkey breast, sweet potato casserole, and green beans served with cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish and rolls; feeds 4-6 people and available for pickup November 22-30. Thanksgiving Heat & Serve Feast – Two oven-roasted turkey breasts, sweet potato casserole, green beans, mashed potatoes with cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish and rolls, with pumpkin and pecan pies for dessert; feeds 8-10 people and available for pickup November 22-30.

Looking for something sweet to round out your holiday feast? Cracker Barrel also offers fresh-baked pies in flavors like pecan, chocolate pecan, apple streusel, cinnamon roll and more.

Heat & Serve offerings for Christmastime are also available for preorder, featuring either Holiday Ham or Prime Rib and all the trimmings, as well as a French Toast Bake, perfect for at-home holiday breakfasts.

REINFORCED COMMITMENT TO HOMESTYLE COOKING

With the introduction of its festive holiday menu, Cracker Barrel is also returning to its roots with the rollout of an enhanced training program for all general managers, kitchen production staff and grill cooks. The training reaffirms Cracker Barrel's commitment to the traditional recipes and quality flavors that have been the cornerstone of its heritage for more than 56 years.

As part of the company's focus on food quality and operational excellence, team members receive hands-on training for core, classic Cracker Barrel recipes as well as new holiday offerings to ensure improved execution to the recipes guests know and love. The trainings will ensure passionate Cracker Barrel teams are abundantly prepared to bring cherished dishes to life – and directly to your table – each and every time.

OLD COUNTRY STORE: A ONE-STOP HOLIDAY SHOPPING DESTINATION

This season, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store invites guests to rediscover the magic of the holidays with a collection that feels both timeless and new. The store has once again been transformed into a festive winter wonderland, brimming with returning favorites and nostalgic treasures that spark memories of holidays past.

Guests will find a thoughtfully curated collection of seasonal home décor and gifts – with many items available only at Cracker Barrel. Twinkling ornaments, glittering snow globes, cozy throws and heirloom-inspired décor will bring warmth and wonder to every home. Filled with whimsical mini salt and pepper shakers, classic confections, unique toys for all ages, festive apparel and accessories perfect for celebrating the season in style, the Old Country Store remains a joyful destination for those who cherish tradition, quality and a touch of surprise in every visit.

To learn more about Cracker Barrel, the new seasonal holiday menu or to order Heat & Serve offerings, visit CrackerBarrel.com, and be sure to follow Cracker Barrel throughout the holiday season and beyond on Instagram and TikTok.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com.

