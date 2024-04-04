Cracker Jack® "Cracks Open" the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Enlists Dave Winfield as Honorary Curator

Cracker Jack and the National Baseball Hall of Fame launch new "Cracker Jack at the Ballpark" exhibit and offer fans the chance to win a trip to Hall of Fame Weekend 2024

PLANO, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enshrined in the lyrics of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," Cracker Jack® popcorn has been a staple at ballparks for more than a century. Now, the fan-favorite snack is teaming up with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to celebrate how deeply engrained Cracker Jack is in the sport with the debut of the "Cracker Jack at the Ballpark" exhibit opening today.

"No trip to the ballpark is complete without a visit to the concession stands, where Cracker Jack has reigned as one of baseball's most popular snacks since the early 1900s," said National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum president, Josh Rawitch. "This exhibit honors the rich history and connection Cracker Jack has to the game and the heartfelt, nostalgic memories it evokes among baseball fans."

The Hall of Fame worked with Cracker Jack to identify the most meaningful artifacts from the Cracker Jack archives to highlight the brand's legacy in baseball. In his role as honorary curator, 2001 Hall of Fame inductee Dave Winfield helped Cracker Jack capture the passion and excitement athletes and fans feel toward both the game and the brand.

"When I look back at my career, I'll always cherish the energy that fills the stadium when fans take to their feet and sing out for Cracker Jack during the seventh-inning stretch," said Dave Winfield. "As an honorary curator, it is important to make sure that the exhibit reflects how special going to a game and enjoying Cracker Jack is to baseball fans."

The one-of-a-kind exhibit follows a timeline of marquee Cracker Jack moments connected to baseball from as early as 1914 and features artifacts, including baseball cards, collectibles, signed memorabilia and even a replica of the original hand-written lyrics to "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

"Whether linking arms and singing during the seventh-inning stretch, flagging down vendors walking down the aisles or smiling ear-to-ear as you pull out the prize inside of our packaging, fans have felt the joy that Cracker Jack brings to baseball for decades," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "'Cracker Jack at the Ballpark' allows visitors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to once again experience those cheerful moments associated with both the brand and the sport."

To celebrate the opening of "Cracker Jack at the Ballpark," Cracker Jack is leveling up its famous prizing by giving one lucky baseball fan, and three of their friends, a VIP experience to visit the exhibit in Cooperstown during Hall of Fame Induction Weekend 2024, July 19 – 22. To enter to win this grand prize, and other weekly commemorative prizes, fans can visit www.CrackerJackHallOfFame.com or scan the QR code on the special-edition National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum packaging in stores for a limited time.

