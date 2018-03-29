CRACKIN' KITCHEN Expands Its Hawaiian-Cajun Seafood Concept To The Mainland With Grand Opening In Old Town Pasadena

SOUTH MEETS SOUTH PACIFIC

Infused with the spirit of Aloha, the full-service restaurant pays homage to its roots through light, beachy interiors and authentic island flavors. Crackin' Kitchen's menu was developed by Michelin-starred chef Takeshi Omae (Morimoto XEX, Japanese Cuisine by Omae). The menu of Crackin' Kitchen blends traditional Cajun seafood with Hawaiian tradition. Highlights include Lomi Lomi Salmon (traditional Hawaiian salmon salad with diced tomatoes, green onions, and red chili water); Guava Soy Chicken Wings (crispy wings tossed in Crackin' Kitchen's housemade tangy sauce and topped with Hawaiian macadamia nuts); and Ahi Poke (cubed ahi, cucumbers, and sweet onions tossed in a soy sauce based sauce).

The signature Cajun menu items are available in varying spice levels (mild, hot or XXX) and with three sauce options—Red (Hawaiian chili), Black (Hawaiian cacao and cracked black pepper) and White (Maui onion, lemon, and butter)—guests may order seafood by the pound or choose among signature items such as the Ultimate Combo (serves two to three with snow crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, corn, potatoes, andouille sausage, and all three sauces); Shrimp Combo (serves two with 1.5 pounds of shrimp, clams, mussels, corn, potatoes, andouille sausage, and choice of two sauces); Lobster Combo (serves two with whole lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, corn, potatoes, andouille sausage, and choice of two sauces); and the Dungeness Combo (serves two with whole Dungeness crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, corn, potatoes, andouille sausage, and choice of two sauces). A la carte sides include Veggie Sticks, Creamy Noodles, Garlic Butter Rice, as well as traditional Hawaiian classics such as Grilled Spam Slices and Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

Exclusive to the new Pasadena location, Mussel Pots are presented in a shiny pot, filled with a heaping amount of nutrient-rich Prince Edward Mussels, a varietal Chef Omae specifically selected due to the low environmental impact during harvesting. The flavor-packed pots come with a choice of 15 sauces, including Portobello, Kentucky, Amatriciana and Pacific Rim. Guests wishing to amplify their crustacean dish can add shrimp and clams for an additional charge.

On the sweet side, Crackin' Kitchen's interactive, tableside "Sweet Art" dessert features locally sourced fruits and malasadas—Hawaiian style donuts dusted in cinnamon and sugar. Once the main courses are cleared, the server uses fruit purees, chocolate and fresh-cut fruits to paint an edible art across the tabletop, complete with a rainbow and Aloha greeting. For added fun, specialty chocolate messaging can be included to mark celebratory events and provide a photo-ready social media moment capturing the occasion.

CRACKIN' INTO COCKTAILS, BEER and WINE

Complementing the Hawaiian-Cajun flavors and lively interactive atmosphere are playful cocktails infused with exotic fruits, salts and spices. Served in mason jars, signature libations include Mainland Mai Tai (Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, almond syrup and juices); Pele (chipotle-infused tequila, lilikoi, lime); and Blue Hawaii (lychee liquor, blue curacao, pineapple juice, tonic). Rounding out the beverage program is a large selection of canned craft beers and wines, alongside creative non-alcoholic offerings, too.

DOCKSIDE DESIGN

Conceived by Delicious Design, a Hawaii-based design company, the nautical interiors are bathed in a washed color palette of blue, black and white with vibrant pops of red. Further transporting guests to seaside shores, wood-paneled walls present an array of hand-drawn paintings of lobsters, crabs and other ocean emblems. The restaurant offers a full bar, patio and main dining room seating that can accommodate up to 112 guests.

About TORIDOLL DINING CALIFORNIA, LLC / CRACKIN' KITCHEN USA, LLC:

TORIDOLL DINING CALIFORNIA, LLC was founded in 2006 (formerly Dream Dining California LLC) and it is a 100% subsidiary company of TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Japan. We offer an exciting fast-paced launch/expansion of new branded restaurants in the states to be a leadership company of the restaurant and hospitatlity industry. In the three decades of TORIDOLL's establishment, the corporation has grown into a variety of high-level brands that operates a total of 1,396 restaurants (Japan 994, Overseas 402) around the world as of January 2018.

