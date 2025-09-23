Cracking Cancer's Code: How AI and RWE are Driving Trials Forward, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the role of real-world evidence (RWE) and (artificial intelligence) AI in oncology drug development. The featured speakers will discuss the regulatory landscape and evolving use-cases of RWE and AI in oncology clinical trials. Attendees will gain insights into forward-looking trends and ways to adapt to a future with more AI-enabled trials.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology drug development is often at the forefront of innovation, answering the call to accelerate timelines, personalize treatments and improve patient access. The same is true when it comes to advanced technologies and strategies like artificial intelligence (AI) and real-world evidence (RWE). Together with evolving regulatory requirements, AI and RWE are reshaping oncology trials.

Dive into the details with the featured speakers as they discuss the current regulatory landscape, including the FDA's AI initiatives, guidance on RWE and how global agencies are approaching AI in drug development. They'll further explore practical applications of AI and RWE across the clinical lifecycle of an oncology program, from enhancing diagnostic accuracy and optimizing patient recruitment to enabling personalized medicine and post-marketing surveillance.

Register for the webinar to better understand how AI and RWE can drive smarter, faster oncology drug development while staying aligned with regulatory expectations.

Join experts from Premier Research, Meera Belur, Executive Director, Oncology Program Strategy; and Cathy Gatza, PhD, Vice President, Regulatory Strategy, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Cracking Cancer's Code: How AI and RWE are Driving Trials Forward.

