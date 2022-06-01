Cracking the Code on Comfort: Rockport and Ministry of Supply Partner to Launch Limited-Edition Total Motion R+M° Collection

The collection combines two unique, science-based technologies that set a new standard in comfort footwear, offering energy return and climate control

NEWTON, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Boston-based innovators in comfort technology, Rockport and Ministry of Supply , have teamed up to set a new standard in footwear with the launch of a limited-edition Total Motion R+M° collection. Inspired by the innovation of the iconic Apollo missions and striving to recreate the zero-gravity experience, the new collection combines two distinct technologies (one NASA-developed) into sneakers that provide the wearer with a smooth, cool stride throughout the day. Carefully designed and tested, the Total Motion R+M° collection features a Men's lace-up and Women's slip-on style and is available to purchase on Rockport and Ministry of Supply.

A collection backed by science-based elements, the Total Motion R+M° sneakers combine Rockport's energy-dispersing Total Motion Technology and Ministry of Supply's temperature-regulating, NASA-developed Apollo Phase Change Materials. The result is unparalleled energy return and a climate-controlled environment, packaged into a sneaker that also delivers on a lightweight and flexible design for the wearer.

"With decades of experience between us in comfort technology and a shared vision for what could be next, without a doubt Ministry of Supply was the perfect partner to bring this collection to reality," said Steven Holt, Brand President at The Rockport Group. "Our team worked closely with Ministry of Supply Co-Founders Aman and Gihan to design, test, and deliver a shoe that provides the ultimate in comfort. We're proud to offer consumers this collection and set a new comfort standard in the industry."

"Our world has become increasingly hybrid and we're always looking for ways to engineer the modern wardrobe to match our customer's evolved lifestyle. Rockport's shared history in innovation in comfort and our Boston roots, made them a natural partner to create the optimal work-from-anywhere shoe, that extends to any day of the week with ease," said Gihan Amarasiriwardena, Co-Founder and President of Ministry of Supply. "We've heard the desire to keep moving through the modern day, anywhere, and by marrying our flagship technologies we're excited to launch a comfortable system that can do just that."

Both Rockport and Ministry of Supply are committed to working towards an eco-friendlier future. From the sneakers itself to the shoebox, the collection was responsibly designed incorporating recycled materials. The shoe uppers are made from over 50% recycled material content, while the shoebox features at least 75% recycled content and was designed as one-piece to use less paper and glue than standard boxes, among other eco-friendly packaging elements such as soy ink.

The limited-edition Men's Total Motion R+M° Lace-Up ($135) and the Women's Total Motion Slip-On ($110) are now available on Rockport.com and will launch on Nordstrom.com later this month.

About The Rockport Group:

Rockport was founded in 1971 on the idea that shoe style and comfort should go hand-in-hand. This core belief led Rockport to become the first brand to infuse dress shoes with sport-comfort technology, reinventing shoe design forever. Today, Rockport and its other brands – including Reef, Cobb Hill and Dunham – can be found in various retail channels in more than 60 countries worldwide. Building on decades of experience, Rockport continues to deliver extraordinary technology-based comfort, incorporating the latest advances in construction and design into both modern and classic shoe styles. For more information, visit www.rockport.com .

About Ministry of Supply:

Ministry of Supply is an MIT-founded clothing company that leverages advanced manufacturing techniques, innovative materials, and human-centered design to make clothing scientifically better and more adaptable for the modern hybrid lifestyle. For more information, visit www.ministryofsupply.com .

