Crackle’s Original Reality Drama “RIDING PHAT” Blends Sports, Celebrity with Country Club and Urban Lifestyle Stories in Unique Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Scooter Culture

PHAT Scooters is focused on reinventing the scooter market by delivering a luxury scooter that appeals to athletes, golfers and Hollywood stars as well as the urban commuter. This series highlights the personalities and challenges of managing a startup that is seeking to transform a market and build an iconic brand during a pandemic where businesses globally had to embrace uncertainty and literally roll with it.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins, NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip, and NFL superstar Tedy Bruschi work with the PHAT Scooters team to design and build a custom experience. The series takes an in-depth look at the creative process and struggles to build and maintain a personal touch as they respond to the growing demand for the PHAT brand.

"We are so thrilled to have Riding Phat coming to Crackle," said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. "This series is all about getting out and enjoying life and, with great celebrity appearances in each episode, I think this will really appeal to our viewers who are looking for this kind of content right now."

Get Back to Living. Get Back to Riding. Join the PHAT Life and Electrify Your Adventure®. View the trailer at https://youtu.be/3TIOSf8Mt70.

About PHAT SCOOTERS

Since launching in summer 2017, PHAT® Scooters has skyrocketed in popularity in the electric scooter market both commercially and as a personal lifestyle e-Cruiser. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PHAT Scooters has received rave reviews from PGA players, professional athletes, Hollywood celebrities, and more. Whether it is to run errands, meet up with friends, or hit a few rounds of golf, everyone is joining the PHAT Life. For more information, visit www.phatscooters.com or connect with PHAT Scooters on Facebook or Instagram @phatscoot.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

