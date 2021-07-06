Crackle's Original Reality Lifestyle Series "RIDING PHAT" Rolls into Homes July 15

The series follows the antics and trials of the PHAT Scooters team through celebrity encounters, custom builds and the day-to-day challenges of startup life. Meet NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins, NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip, and NFL superstar Tedy Bruschi as they join the electric scooter craze that's sweeping the nation.

RIDING PHAT is produced by Kelly Sallaway of Arizona's Motormind Production Group and directed by Los Angeles-based Robert Kirbyson. Crackle is a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and original content.

Get Back to Living. Get Back to Riding. Join the PHAT Life and Electrify Your Adventure®. View the trailer at https://youtu.be/3TIOSf8Mt70.

For more information about RIDING PHAT, visit www.RidingPhat.com or follow the show on Instagram @ridingphat.

About PHAT SCOOTERS

Since launching in summer 2017, PHAT® Scooters has skyrocketed in popularity in the electric scooter market both commercially and as a personal lifestyle e-Cruiser. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PHAT Scooters has received rave reviews from PGA players, professional athletes, Hollywood celebrities, and more. Whether it is to run errands, meet up with friends, or hit a few rounds of golf, everyone is joining the PHAT Life. For more information, visit www.phatscooters.com or connect with PHAT Scooters on Facebook or Instagram @phatscoot.

