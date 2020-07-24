Cradle Genomics Expands Executive Team, Accelerating Efforts to Transform Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing and Patient Care

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cradle Genomics today announced the expansion of its executive team with the additions of Tanya Moreno, PhD, as Vice President of Development and Sue Gross, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

"Our mission at Cradle is to deliver genetic knowledge for life, with a vision of better outcomes for every pregnancy," said Tristan Orpin, CEO of Cradle Genomics. "The outstanding additions of Dr. Moreno to lead clinical development and Dr. Gross as CMO will enable Cradle to achieve our vision of transforming prenatal testing and patient care."

Dr. Moreno has over 13 years of experience in diagnostics development and the commercialization of genomic tests. As the head of clinical sciences, in multiple clinical laboratories, she has led development programs across a broad range of advanced genomic tools to empower patients and physicians with precision medicine. Dr. Moreno earned her Ph.D. in molecular genetics and developmental biology at the California Institute of Technology and received her postdoctoral training at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. She is widely published in peer-reviewed journals and has both led and participated in a number of research studies in consumer and clinical genomics. She is an inventor of several novel genomic applications with multiple patents pending and issued.

Dr. Gross has had a distinguished clinical career with roles at Montefiore Einstein where she was Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics and Genetics; Natera where she was Chief Medical Officer; and most recently at Mount Sinai Hospital and Sema4 where she was the Medical Director for the Reproductive Lab and Clinical Analysis Division. She is double board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Medical Genetics. Dr. Gross has served on national and international guideline committees and has lectured and published extensively on prenatal screening and genetic testing, with a focus on new technologies and public health policy.

