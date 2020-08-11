Craft Academy Partners with Cybint to Launch Sweden's First Cybersecurity Bootcamp

Developed by cybersecurity experts, the Cybint Bootcamp is an intensive, 12-week immersive training program that equips professionals to be job-ready to enter the cybersecurity workforce. Globally, the Cybint Bootcamp has over a 90% career placement rate, with graduates securing jobs at top-tier companies.

The Cybint Bootcamp will complement Craft Academy's existing premium coding bootcamp and tech-forward career approach. The founder of Craft Academy, Thomas Ochman, says this about the recent partnership, "The Cybersecurity domain is a natural next step for our organization and the partnership with Cybint allows us to add an industry recognized, cutting-edge technology curriculum to our training portfolio."

As the newest member of the Cybint global Cyber Center Network, Craft Academy will also offer shorter corporate training programs from Cybint in addition to the Bootcamp.

"We couldn't be more excited about this relationship with Craft Academy," Cybint CEO and Founder, Roy Zur said. "Both organizations share the same philosophy oriented around skills-based, real-world and outcomes-driven training regimens. We're excited to expand the cybersecurity professional community and offer a career path to those wanting to enter the all-important cybersecurity sector."

About Craft Academy

Craft Academy is a Tech education initiative that aims to bring new talent to the market and help to solve the shortage of tech workers. The company is founded on the belief that modern development standards, agile methodologies, and business skills are fundamental for ITC professionals. Our primary service is a 12-week coding bootcamp designed to provide individuals with a foundation of skills that allow them to enter the industry as professional tech workers.

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.

