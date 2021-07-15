Craft Beer Trailblazer Dale Katechis Joins Veritas Fine Cannabis to Drive Strategic Growth

DENVER, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Fine Cannabis , Colorado's first craft cannabis cultivator, has announced that Dale Katechis, founder of Oskar Blues Brewery , has joined the company's leadership team and will take an active role in driving the brand's strategic growth initiatives to the next level.

'From the first time we met Dale, I was amazed with the similarities in his early days at Oskar Blues and our more recent experience at Veritas." said Mike Leibowitz, managing partner and co-founder of Veritas Fine Cannabis. "Dale maintained company culture and quality as he grew Oskar Blues into a household name. Maintaining our unique company culture is paramount as we work to build Veritas Fine Cannabis into the same"

Katechis, who led Oskar Blues to international fame, brings his grassroots passion for craft culture and experience scaling craft businesses to Veritas. Katechis grew Oskar Blues from a small town basement brewing operation into one of the world's largest craft breweries with his commitment to disrupting the status quo in the name of quality, culture and innovation. In the cannabis industry, which is currently experiencing corporatization through Multistate Operators, Katechis hopes to guide Veritas with the same ethos, to remain independent and committed to growing craft cannabis of the highest quality.

"The extra attention and detail the Veritas team gives its plants to ensure consistent freshness and flavor reminds me of the craft culture at Oskar Blues. We were obsessed with brewing distinctive, in-your-face beers and educating drinkers about the advantages of cans, while others in the industry seemed more worried about how many cases of beer they could sell," said Katechis. "I am looking forward to helping Veritas in a similar way—as the cannabis industry consolidates, standing up to corporate cannabis in favor of flavor will be our priority."

In his new role at Veritas, Katechis will continue his commitment to raising industry standards in the best interest of quality products and consumers. Veritas and Katechis plan to expand the Veritas Fine Cannabis brand nationally, instilling a culture of disruption and innovation without compromising quality.

Consistency, honesty, transparency. These are the guiding principles that set Veritas Fine Cannabis apart as one of America's first premium cannabis wholesalers. Named after the Roman goddess of truth, Veritas is more than a cultivator; it is a curator of the cannabis experience. From first cuts through harvest and packaging, the Veritas team does everything by hand to optimize the full expression of a strain's terpenes that yield singular effects. The company continually adds to its library of hundreds of proprietary genetics and catalogues each cultivar by terpene profile so consumers can find the perfect Veritas product to fit their individual needs. With buzzworthy strain drops each month, Veritas leads the market in connoisseur cannabis. For more information, visit VeritasCannabis.com .

