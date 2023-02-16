Craft Beverage Expo Selected Pittsburgh for its 2023 Conference

CBX and VisitPITTSBURGH are Hosting a Weeklong Celebration of the Craft Beverage Industry

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Craft Beverage Expo is being held in Pittsburgh for the first time and will feature a weeklong festival of events throughout Allegheny County, March 27-April 2, 2023. For small-batch brands, the Craft Beverage Expo provides attendees with access to an exciting lineup of industry experts. Educational classes teach how to create a strong brand from professionals in the industry. Last year, CBX was held in Louisville and was a tremendous success. The organizer chose Pittsburgh for its 2023 conference due to the area's fast-growing craft beverage scene.

"Our region has been fighting for craft beverage since 1794, dating back to the infamous Whiskey Rebellion. In contemporary times, our craft beverage scene has continued to build in scope, reach, and momentum, making Pittsburgh the perfect destination for a major expo like CBX," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH.

Local brewers and distillers are encouraged to come and learn from industry experts, network with their peers, and discover new ways to grow their businesses. Sessions cover topics that include: empowering women in the industry, navigating markets, consumer experience insights, financing, inclusivity, modern sales strategies, sustainable packaging, and much, much more.

"Those looking for new ways to streamline production will be able to speak with companies that offer turnkey solutions," said Kellie Shevlin, Executive Director of Craft Beverage Expo, and Distribution. "There are so many companies out there that cater specifically to independent producers and they would love your business."

"You can learn about new technology that will help you source fresh ingredients, manage labels and shipping, and optimize your finances," added Shevlin. "Whether you operate as an on-premise, off-premise, or third-party organization, the expo is a great way to discover new turn-key solutions for branding, packaging, creative distribution, retail marketing, and other areas that are specific to production and distribution of craft beverages."

CBX 2023 highlights every element of craft beverage making, including beer, wine, spirits, cider, sake, mead, and more. CBX is a country-wide celebration, offering education and experiences exploring the craft beverage ecosystem through the Craft Beverage Expo, Craft Beverage Excellence, and Craft Beverage Experience.

CBX will kick off with the industry/tradeshow component, Craft Beverage Expo, taking place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center March 30-31. The Expo focuses on independent beverages and the issues that producers face, from finding the right technology and equipment for their operations to getting their beverages onto stores' shelves. The tradeshow features vendors looking to partner with craft beverage makers, and the conference features industry-leading speakers discussing topics that range from financing to packaging to distribution.

CBX Experience is a consumer-tasting event inviting small-batch vendors from across Allegheny County to showcase their products to industry partners and the general public. The 2023 inaugural event will take place on March 31, and a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase.

Ongoing throughout CBX, CBX Excellence will engage and activate Allegheny County businesses from hotels, restaurants, culture, and other attractions throughout the region to participate in CBX by offering specials, discounts, events, and more.

About VisitPITTSBURGH: VisitPITTSBURGH is the official tourism marketing and promotion agency of the Pittsburgh region. The organization is dedicated to generating business events, sports events, and leisure travel. For more information, visit visitpittsburgh.com.

About the Craft Beverage Expo (CBX) and Distribution Conference: CBX is the leading trade exposition and conference for the entire craft beverage industry, with the primary goal of bringing various vertical beverage markets together to exchange ideas and foster a community of collaboration based on common goals. Whether it is beer, wine, spirits, mead, or cider, Craft Beverage Expo and Distribution Conference focuses on small-batch beverages and the issues that producers face, from finding the right technology and equipment for their operations to getting their beverages onto stores' shelves. For more information, visit craftbeverageexpo.com.

