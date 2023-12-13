Craft beverage industry ramps up in Dutchess County, NY with $80 million investment from global sake producer

News provided by

Think Dutchess Alliance For Business

13 Dec, 2023, 13:15 ET

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to a growing $50 million agricultural sector made up of more than 1,700 businesses, Dutchess County has established itself as a leader in New York's multibillion-dollar craft beverage industry.

Earlier this fall, sake producer Dassai Blue opened its first U.S. sake brewery in Hyde Park, further solidifying Dutchess County's status as an innovative food and beverage destination. With this $80 million investment, Dassai Blue joins the ranks of globally renowned companies like Crepini, EFCO Products and Harney & Sons Tea that are doing business in Dutchess County.

Dassai's new facility is located just one mile from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), which has partnered with Dassai to expand its sake education program. The institute, which was founded in 1946, produces more than 1,400 graduates annually and is recognized as a leader in professional culinary education.

"Dassai Blue's decision to establish its new venture in our community is a testament to the value and competitive advantage our region offers businesses in the industry," said Sarah Lee, CEO of the Think Dutchess Alliance for Business. "With esteemed partners like the Culinary Institute of America helping us build a deep talent bench and Hudson Valley AgriBusiness Development Corporation (HVADC) supporting countless farms locally, Dutchess County is a natural choice for food and beverage companies looking to grow."

Located about 90 minutes north of New York City, Dutchess County offers proximity to major ports, rail lines and interstates, which facilitates access to more than 68 million U.S. and Canadian consumers within a 6-hour drive. The Hudson Valley community boasts a $3.5+ billion craft beverage industry featuring acclaimed breweries like Sloop Brewing Co. and Mill House Brewing Company, as well as renowned cideries and distilleries such as The Vale Fox Distillery, Taconic Distillery, Denning's Point Distillery and Treasury Cider at Fishkill Farms.

Through its network of state and community partners, global companies and strategic collaborations, Think Dutchess works to create a path to success for companies looking to expand or relocate to the region.

For more information on the growth of Dutchess County's food and beverage manufacturing sector, visit thinkdutchess.com.

SOURCE Think Dutchess Alliance For Business

Also from this source

Dutchess County, NY dubbed 'heart' of semiconductor industry on heels of onsemi's $1.3 billion investment

Dutchess County, NY dubbed 'heart' of semiconductor industry on heels of onsemi's $1.3 billion investment

Dutchess County is playing a pivotal role in New York's emergence as one of the leading states in semiconductor production, thanks to a series of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.