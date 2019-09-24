Craft Capital Management Secures 2 MM Installment Loan for Leading Online Retailer YogaClub

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden City, NY based Brokerage firm Craft Capital Management has secured a credit facility of two million dollars for YogaClub LLC. YogaClub is the leading size-inclusive activewear subscription service for women, headquartered in CA. Craft Capital Management, LLC, a full-service Investment Bank, closed the loan in September 2019.

"YogaClub has a terrific online presence, doing eight figures in sales. What they needed was some working capital to continue their growth pattern. We were impressed by the company, their vision, and their management team", said Barry Kiront, CEO of Craft Capital Management.

"We're making activewear affordable for all women by selling a coordinated 3-piece outfit for less than a single pair of yoga pants," said CEO Scott Yamano. "Demand has enabled us to hit our first ceiling in record time. With this investment loan, we can continue and accelerate our growth."

About Craft Capital Management

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, registered direct offering, corporate notes, credit lines and financial advisory services. Additional information about Craft Capital Management LLC is available at www.craftcm.com. If you would like to inquire how Craft Capital may be able to assist with your company financial needs, please contact us at info@craftcm.com.

About YogaClub

Fitness Motivation, Delivered. YogaClub is the premier active wear subscription box that styles you for at least 50% off retail prices so you can look good and feel good for less. Learn more at www.YogaClub.com

