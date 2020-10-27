Craft for a Cause: Shotgun Seltzer Supports Lone Survivor Foundation

"We were introduced to the Lone Survivor Foundation by Navy SEAL Veteran Marcus Luttrell himself," stated Shotgun Seltzer co-founder, Lori Foster. "We have had the privilege to see and hear Mr. Luttrell speak about his experiences at our church and appreciate the commitment and sacrifices that he and each veteran make on our country's behalf."

For every Shotgun Seltzer Variety 12-pack sold, $0.50 will be donated to the Lone Survivor Foundation during the months of October and November. Look for variety pack displays at participating retailers AAFES, CEFCO, Circle K, HEB, Kwik Chek, Specs, Timewise, Total Wine, United Supermarket and Whole Foods.

Currently the largest Texas owned and operated brand in the hard seltzer category, Shotgun is honored to be in the position to support the LSF, especially given that it's only in its second year of business. Founded in 2019, the craft seltzer company has gained state-wide distribution and is now the ninth ranked brand in the category driven by its Ranch Water flavor (IRI - Texas multi outlet 13 weeks ending 9/6/2020).

In response to COVID-19, Lone Survivor Foundation has created new virtual programs in order to keep serving veterans when they need support the most. LSF is on track to serve 250% more veterans in 2020 than they did last year. Donations from Shotgun Seltzer are helping to support these efforts for veterans in both Texas and beyond.

"We appreciate Shotgun Seltzer for supporting our heroes with their Cheers to the Heroes Fundraising Campaign," stated LSF Director, John "Spike" Garcia, SMSgt, USAF, Retired. "The support of Shotgun helps us serve combat veterans who are fighting invisible injuries. They were there for us, and now it's time for us to be there for them."

About Shotgun Seltzer (shotgunseltzer.com)

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, Shotgun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors are inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

About Lone Survivor Foundation (https://lonesurvivorfoundation.org/)

Lone Survivor Foundation provides relief, direction and hope to military families who are living with PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, chronic pain, and caregiver stress. They offer in-person and virtual programs, all at no cost. The Lone Survivor Foundation is a Federal 501(c)3 non-profit.

